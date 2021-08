Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic

Apple plans bigger batteries and wider mmWave availability

TrendForce









That extra battery capacity will certainly come in handy for customers accessing 5G networks. Speaking of which, TrendForce corroborates previous claims from Ming-Chi Kuo about Apple’s plans to expand the availability of mmWave beyond the US.



An exact number of countries has not been included, though it seems likely that Western Europe including the UK and Germany, as well as other developed regions, will gain access to the feature.

Expected iPhone 13 and 13 Pro prices

TrendForce is also taking the bold move of predicting pricing, with the expectation being that Apple will retain what the research firm calls its current “aggressive pricing strategy” to boost sales.



If that is true, we can expect the iPhone 13 series to be priced as follows:



iPhone 13 mini — $699

iPhone 13 — $799

iPhone 13 Pro — $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max — $1,099 While exact capacities have not been provided, rumor has it that Apple will fit the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with 3,095mAh batteries, an increase of 10% compared to the iPhone 12 batteries. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, could feature 2,406mAh (up 8%) and 4,352mAh (up 18%) cells, respectively.That extra battery capacity will certainly come in handy for customers accessing 5G networks. Speaking of which,corroborates previous claims from Ming-Chi Kuo about Apple’s plans to expand the availability of mmWave beyond the US.An exact number of countries has not been included, though it seems likely that Western Europe including the UK and Germany, as well as other developed regions, will gain access to the feature.is also taking the bold move of predicting pricing, with the expectation being that Apple will retain what the research firm calls its current “aggressive pricing strategy” to boost sales.If that is true, we can expect the iPhone 13 series to be priced as follows:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

With about one month to go until Apple formally introduces the iPhone 13 series , a new report courtesy ofpredicts wider mmWave availability, bigger batteries, and several other details.One of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro areas of focus will be the chipset, according to’s latest investigations. It expects the new A15 Bionic to be built on the 5nm+ manufacturing process, enabling better performance and efficiency.At the same time, it’s believed Apple will switch the circuit board design inside its iPhones from the previous rigid-flex PCB models to a newer system-in-package (SiP) with flexible PCB, a move that should save space and translate into bigger batteries.