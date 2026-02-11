Pixel 10 plunges below $600 after a generous $200 discount at Amazon

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon! $200 off (25%) The Google Pixel 10 has officially become an easy recommendation thanks to a fresh $200 price cut on Amazon. This 128GB model balances a stunningly bright OLED screen with the intelligent performance of the new Tensor G5 chipset. If you want a device that excels in photography and handles daily tasks with ease, this is the phone to get. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

Pixel 10

Boasting a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive while packing the necessary horsepower to tackle any task with ease. At the same time, its 6.3-inch OLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its crisp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. You also get to enjoy a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making menu navigation and Instagram scrolling look and feel incredibly snappy.Being a true Pixel, it also takes stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of its 48MP main camera, which is naturally backed by Google’s image processing magic. Plus, the 4,970mAh battery on board can easily get you through the day without top-ups or let you stream YouTube videos for 10 hours straight on a single charge.As you can see, theis simply unmissable at its current sub-$600 price. Not to mention, this is one of its best prices ever—just $50 shy of its lowest point. If that’s not a deal worth jumping on, I don’t know what is. So, don’t miss out—save today!