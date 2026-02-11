Pixel 10 plunges below $600 after a generous $200 discount at Amazon
The phone ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable at this price.
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount. While that was a pretty solid deal, it appears Amazon is feeling even more generous right now, as it has sliced another $50 off.Last week, we reported that Amazon was selling the
Boasting a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive while packing the necessary horsepower to tackle any task with ease. At the same time, its 6.3-inch OLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its crisp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. You also get to enjoy a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making menu navigation and Instagram scrolling look and feel incredibly snappy.
Being a true Pixel, it also takes stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of its 48MP main camera, which is naturally backed by Google’s image processing magic. Plus, the 4,970mAh battery on board can easily get you through the day without top-ups or let you stream YouTube videos for 10 hours straight on a single charge.
This means you currently have the rare opportunity to get a brand-new Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage for just under $600, which is a whole $200 off its usual $800 price tag. Even better, the discount applies to the models in Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, so you can pick the paint job that best matches your taste. I can’t really tell how long this promo will stay up for grabs, which is why I urge you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save while you still can. After all, the Pixel 10 is one of Google’s latest high-end phones and brings a lot to the table.
Boasting a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive while packing the necessary horsepower to tackle any task with ease. At the same time, its 6.3-inch OLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its crisp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. You also get to enjoy a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making menu navigation and Instagram scrolling look and feel incredibly snappy.
Recommended For You
As you can see, the Pixel 10 is simply unmissable at its current sub-$600 price. Not to mention, this is one of its best prices ever—just $50 shy of its lowest point. If that’s not a deal worth jumping on, I don’t know what is. So, don’t miss out—save today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: