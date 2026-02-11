Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Pixel 10 plunges below $600 after a generous $200 discount at Amazon

The phone ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable at this price.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Pixel 10.
       View now at Amazon  
Last week, we reported that Amazon was selling the Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount. While that was a pretty solid deal, it appears Amazon is feeling even more generous right now, as it has sliced another $50 off.

This means you currently have the rare opportunity to get a brand-new Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage for just under $600, which is a whole $200 off its usual $800 price tag. Even better, the discount applies to the models in Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, so you can pick the paint job that best matches your taste. I can’t really tell how long this promo will stay up for grabs, which is why I urge you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save while you still can. After all, the Pixel 10 is one of Google’s latest high-end phones and brings a lot to the table.

Pixel 10 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
The Google Pixel 10 has officially become an easy recommendation thanks to a fresh $200 price cut on Amazon. This 128GB model balances a stunningly bright OLED screen with the intelligent performance of the new Tensor G5 chipset. If you want a device that excels in photography and handles daily tasks with ease, this is the phone to get. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive while packing the necessary horsepower to tackle any task with ease. At the same time, its 6.3-inch OLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, thanks to its crisp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. You also get to enjoy a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making menu navigation and Instagram scrolling look and feel incredibly snappy.

Recommended For You

Being a true Pixel, it also takes stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, courtesy of its 48MP main camera, which is naturally backed by Google’s image processing magic. Plus, the 4,970mAh battery on board can easily get you through the day without top-ups or let you stream YouTube videos for 10 hours straight on a single charge.

As you can see, the Pixel 10 is simply unmissable at its current sub-$600 price. Not to mention, this is one of its best prices ever—just $50 shy of its lowest point. If that’s not a deal worth jumping on, I don’t know what is. So, don’t miss out—save today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15746 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless