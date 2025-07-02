Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Jury says Google must pay for using cellular data from Android users to collect their personal info

A jury in California ordered Google to pay $314 million for allegedly taking Android users' cellular data without their permission or even their knowledge. Following a trial over a class-action lawsuit, a jury in a state court ruled against Google.  Consumers complained that when Android users were not connected to Wi-Fi, their phones were programmed by Google to send data to company servers. The plaintiffs felt as though Google was stealing a resource that they were paying for.  

This data was used to help Google send more targeted advertising to Android users and also expand Google's mapping capabilities. As you might expect, Google disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal. The suit was originally filed back in 2019 in Santa Clara Superior Court on behalf of California residents. A parallel case in federal court is coming up and will be heard in early 2026 for nationwide Android users.

Did the Jury make the right ruling?

Vote View Result

The plaintiffs said, "While Plaintiffs’ Android devices were in their purses and pockets, and even while sitting seemingly idle on Plaintiffs' nightstands as they slept, Google's Android technology appropriated cellular data paid for by Plaintiffs—without Plaintiffs’ knowledge or consent—to send Google all sorts of information. These "passive" information transfers occur because Google has programmed its Android operating system and Google applications to cause mobile devices to provide enormous amounts of information to Google, much of which Google uses to further its own corporate interests, including targeted digital advertising."

The complaint noted that less information is sent through passive transfers on iOS because iPhones give users more control over this type of activity.

Google’s José Castañeda said, "This ruling is a setback for users, as it misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices." Castañeda explains that the whole thing was a misunderstanding as Google needed to make the aforementioned data transfers to keep up the performance of billions of Android phones around the world. He noted that these transfers take up less cellular data than a single photo.

"Because of Google’s deliberate design decisions, these passive information transfers using cellular data allowances purchased by plaintiffs are mandatory and unavoidable burdens shouldered by Android device users for Google’s benefit and convenience."
                                                               -Part of the complaint filed by the plaintiffs

As for not getting permission from Android users, Castañeda said that Android users do consent to the transfers by agreeing to multiple terms of service agreements and device setting options.  Marc Wallenstein, a lawyer representing the consumers, said, "We are incredibly grateful for the jury's verdict, which forcefully vindicates the merits of this case and reflects the seriousness of Google's misconduct." The case is Csupo v. Alphabet Inc., 19CV352557, California Superior Court, Santa Clara County.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
