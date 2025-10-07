Google Messages can now warn you before you open certain videos

Video scanning joins the mix





The latest update introduces the new video detection feature, and it’s expected to roll out to all users soon. | Image credit – Android Authority



Once it hits your device, it’ll work just like it does for images. Google Messages will scan both incoming and outgoing videos for nudity – all handled entirely on your phone. Nothing gets uploaded or shared. The feature runs on SafetyCore, an Android framework built to detect nudity in both photos and videos while keeping your data private. Once it hits your device, it’ll work just like it does for images. Google Messages will scan both incoming and outgoing videos for nudity – all handled entirely on your phone. Nothing gets uploaded or shared. The feature runs on SafetyCore, an Android framework built to detect nudity in both photos and videos while keeping your data private.

The new safety feature is optional. | Image credit – Android Authority



If Google Messages flags a video as explicit, it’ll automatically blur it, giving you the option to delete it before watching. The same approach already works for images, so this is basically the next step in making the experience safer without being intrusive.



Apple has its own version, too

Apple’s Communication Safety in iMessage does something similar – it blurs explicit content and offers safety tips, mainly for children’s accounts. Like Google’s system, Apple’s detection also happens on-device, which helps protect user privacy. If Google Messages flags a video as explicit, it’ll automatically blur it, giving you the option to delete it before watching. The same approach already works for images, so this is basically the next step in making the experience safer without being intrusive.Apple’s Communication Safety in iMessage does something similar – it blurs explicit content and offers safety tips, mainly for children’s accounts. Like Google’s system, Apple’s detection also happens on-device, which helps protect user privacy.



The big difference is who it is for: Apple focuses on minors, while Google’s system covers both adults and teens, adjusting the settings automatically depending on the user’s age.



Would you actually keep a feature that automatically blurs explicit videos? Yeah, that’s a smart move. Maybe – depends how accurate it is. I’d have to try it first before deciding. Yeah, that’s a smart move. 50% Maybe – depends how accurate it is. 0% I’d have to try it first before deciding. 50%

A quiet but important upgrade

This might not sound like the flashiest update, but it’s a meaningful one. Google’s Sensitive Content Warnings help cut down on unwanted exposure – especially for younger users who spend so much time online. And since all the detection happens locally on your device, there is no risk of your media being sent off to Google’s servers.



