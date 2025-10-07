Google Messages can now warn you before you open certain videos
On-device scanning detects and blurs nude or explicit video content before you view it.
Google Messages is stepping up its game when it comes to keeping your chats clean. The app can now automatically scan videos and warn you if they contain nudity – a new layer of protection against unwanted explicit content.
Video scanning joins the mix
Back in August, Google began rolling out Sensitive Content Warnings in Messages, a feature that blurs explicit images before they are opened. Now, that same protection is expanding beyond photos – it is coming to videos too.
With the October 2025 Play Services update (v25.39), Google Messages is officially adding video detection for nude or explicit content. The change was spotted in the latest Play Services release notes, but don’t expect it to show up on your phone right away. Google’s system updates usually roll out in waves, so many users will likely still be on the September version for a bit longer.
The latest update introduces the new video detection feature, and it’s expected to roll out to all users soon. | Image credit – Android Authority
Once it hits your device, it’ll work just like it does for images. Google Messages will scan both incoming and outgoing videos for nudity – all handled entirely on your phone. Nothing gets uploaded or shared. The feature runs on SafetyCore, an Android framework built to detect nudity in both photos and videos while keeping your data private.
The new safety feature is optional. | Image credit – Android Authority
If Google Messages flags a video as explicit, it’ll automatically blur it, giving you the option to delete it before watching. The same approach already works for images, so this is basically the next step in making the experience safer without being intrusive.
Apple has its own version, too
Apple’s Communication Safety in iMessage does something similar – it blurs explicit content and offers safety tips, mainly for children’s accounts. Like Google’s system, Apple’s detection also happens on-device, which helps protect user privacy.
The big difference is who it is for: Apple focuses on minors, while Google’s system covers both adults and teens, adjusting the settings automatically depending on the user’s age.
A quiet but important upgrade
This might not sound like the flashiest update, but it’s a meaningful one. Google’s Sensitive Content Warnings help cut down on unwanted exposure – especially for younger users who spend so much time online. And since all the detection happens locally on your device, there is no risk of your media being sent off to Google’s servers.
