Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
The new feature on Google Maps for cars helps you safely cross over a highway to reach the exit ramp.
Google announced through a blog post published on Tuesday that it is releasing a feature for Google Maps called live lane guidance. This is available for cars with Google built in and is an incredibly useful feature that will make driving easier. It does this by being able to visualize the highway and the lanes as you drive and it delivers real-time navigation. Don't you hate being in the very left lane of the highway when your turn is coming up all the way to the right?
Live Lane Guidance is a great tool for those who need to move across all lanes of a highway
You could try a Hail Mary attempt and try to move through multiple lanes quickly. However, I wouldn't attempt this since it rarely works out well for all of the drivers involved. But live lane guidance is here to help you make the impossible possible. If you are in the far-left lane and your exit is on the right, live lane guidance automatically sees what is happening and uses audio and visual cues to help you merge in time to make the turn.
Live lane changing helps you move across a three-lane highway safely to help you reach an exit in time. | Image credit-Google
To accomplish this, the Google AI in the vehicle uses a front-facing camera and analyzes lane markings and road signs. This information is integrated instantly with Google Maps navigation capabilities resulting in the receipt of more precise directions alongside info you already receive from Google Maps such as live traffic, ETAs, and alerts. The new feature will debut on the Polestar 4 in coming months in the U.S. and Sweden. Google says that the new feature "will expand to more road types and cars in partnership with key automakers."
Over 2 billion people use Google Maps every month
Google lets us know in the blog that over 2 billion people each month trust Google Maps worldwide to help them navigate safely and quickly from point "A" to point "B." It also helps users find a place to dine, sleep, find entertainment, and landmarks once they arrive at point "B." If you don't have Google Maps on your phone, you can install it from the App Store if you have an iPhone, or the Google Play Store if you have an Android phone.
For those wondering about whether this feature can be found on a phone, the answer is no. Live lane guidance requires integration with the car's front-facing camera and on-board AI processing. The closest thing on the phone version of Google Maps is the traditional lane guidance feature that shows you a visualization of the highway and highlights which lane you should be in to exit the highway. You get this info withoutneeding the camera on your phone or AI to figure out the precise lane that you are in and the one you should be in.
