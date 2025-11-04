Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway

Live Lane Guidance is a great tool for those who need to move across all lanes of a highway





You could try a Hail Mary attempt and try to move through multiple lanes quickly. However, I wouldn't attempt this since it rarely works out well for all of the drivers involved. But live lane guidance is here to help you make the impossible possible. If you are in the far-left lane and your exit is on the right, live lane guidance automatically sees what is happening and uses audio and visual cues to help you merge in time to make the turn.









To accomplish this, the Google AI in the vehicle uses a front-facing camera and analyzes lane markings and road signs. This information is integrated instantly with Google Maps navigation capabilities resulting in the receipt of more precise directions alongside info you already receive from Google Maps such as live traffic, ETAs, and alerts. The new feature will debut on the Polestar 4 in coming months in the U.S. and Sweden. Google says that the new feature "will expand to more road types and cars in partnership with key automakers."

Over 2 billion people use Google Maps every month









For those wondering about whether this feature can be found on a phone, the answer is no. Live lane guidance requires integration with the car's front-facing camera and on-board AI processing. The closest thing on the phone version of Google Maps is the traditional lane guidance feature that shows you a visualization of the highway and highlights which lane you should be in to exit the highway. You get this info withoutneeding the camera on your phone or AI to figure out the precise lane that you are in and the one you should be in.

