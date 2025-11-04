Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway

The new feature on Google Maps for cars helps you safely cross over a highway to reach the exit ramp.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google
Google Maps is seen on a smartphone display.
Google announced through a blog post published on Tuesday that it is releasing a feature for Google Maps called live lane guidance. This is available for cars with Google built in and is an incredibly useful feature that will make driving easier. It does this by being able to visualize the highway and the lanes as you drive and it delivers real-time navigation. Don't you hate being in the very left lane of the highway when your turn is coming up all the way to the right?

Live Lane Guidance is a great tool for those who need to move across all lanes of a highway


You could try a Hail Mary attempt and try to move through multiple lanes quickly. However, I wouldn't attempt this since it rarely works out well for all of the drivers involved. But live lane guidance is here to help you make the impossible possible. If you are in the far-left lane and your exit is on the right, live lane guidance automatically sees what is happening and uses audio and visual cues to help you merge in time to make the turn.

Photo shows the new live lane guidance for cars.
Live lane changing helps you move across a three-lane highway safely to help you reach an exit in time. | Image credit-Google

To accomplish this, the Google AI in the vehicle uses a front-facing camera and analyzes lane markings and road signs. This information is integrated instantly with Google Maps navigation capabilities resulting in the receipt of more precise directions alongside info you already receive from Google Maps such as live traffic, ETAs, and alerts. The new feature will debut on the Polestar 4 in coming months in the U.S. and Sweden. Google says that the new feature "will expand to more road types and cars in partnership with key automakers."

Over 2 billion people use Google Maps every month


Google lets us know in the blog that over 2 billion people each month trust Google Maps worldwide to help them navigate safely and quickly from point "A" to point "B." It also helps users find a place to dine, sleep, find entertainment, and landmarks once they arrive at point "B." If you don't have Google Maps on your phone, you can install it from the App Store if you have an iPhone, or the Google Play Store if you have an Android phone.

For those wondering about whether this feature can be found on a phone, the answer is no. Live lane guidance requires integration with the car's front-facing camera and on-board AI processing. The closest thing on the phone version of Google Maps is the traditional lane guidance feature that shows you a visualization of the highway and highlights which lane you should be in to exit the highway. You get this info withoutneeding the camera on your phone or AI to figure out the precise lane that you are in and the one you should be in.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers

Latest News

Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple may give one of its best features an update you’re going to love
Apple may give one of its best features an update you’re going to love
Qualcomm may have a big Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 surprise that could make things more complicated
Qualcomm may have a big Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 surprise that could make things more complicated
Why I hate the iPhone Dynamic Island
Why I hate the iPhone Dynamic Island
T-Mobile customers who made account changes may have lost a perk [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers who made account changes may have lost a perk [UPDATED]
T-Mobile on video admits that it doesn't care about customers
T-Mobile on video admits that it doesn't care about customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless