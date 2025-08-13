Google just handed you control of your news, but there’s one thing to watch out for

It is actually pretty easy to set up your preferred sources. | Image credit – Google

Once you’ve picked your sources, you’ll see them more often in Top Stories or even in a special “From your sources” section. You’ll still get results from other outlets, and you can change your picks anytime. You can also add as many sources as you want. And if you tried this back when it was in Labs, your old choices will carry over automatically.

Will you use Google’s Preferred Sources to control what news you see in Search? Absolutely, I want more content I actually care about. Maybe, I’ll try it but still check other sources. Probably not, I like seeing a mix of outlets. No way, I don’t trust curated news. Absolutely, I want more content I actually care about. 0% Maybe, I’ll try it but still check other sources. 0% Probably not, I like seeing a mix of outlets. 0% No way, I don’t trust curated news. 100%

On paper, Preferred Sources sounds like a win – fewer spammy or low-effort sites, more of the content you actually care about, and Search results that feel way more relevant.But here’s the thing: if you only read from your favorites, how do you know you’re getting the full story? Sure, it’s nice to stick to sources you trust, but if everyone filters out perspectives they don’t agree with, we risk living in our own little news bubbles.