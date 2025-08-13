$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google just handed you control of your news, but there’s one thing to watch out for

Preferred Sources is rolling out now, and it could change how you see the world in Search.

0comments
A three-panel graphic showing a Google search interface on both desktop and mobile devices.
Earlier this summer, we told you Google was testing a new way to get your news through Search – basically letting you pick your favorite outlets so you could see more from them. Well, it is not a test anymore. Google’s officially flipping the switch and rolling it out.

The new “Preferred Sources” feature in Search lets you tweak what shows up in Top Stories so it is more of what you actually want to read. Love getting your tech news from PhoneArena? (Good choice.) Now you can just set us as your go-to, and you’ll see our stories pop up more often.

Google’s rolling it out now in the US and India, with more countries likely joining in soon. You can follow anything from your local newspaper to your favorite sports blog – as long as they are publishing fresh, relevant stuff, they’ll show up more in your Top Stories.

Here’s how to set it up:

  1. Search for something that’s in the news.
  2. Tap the little icon to the right of Top Stories.
  3. Search and select your preferred sources.
  4. Refresh your results and enjoy more from the sites you like.

It is actually pretty easy to set up your preferred sources. | Image credit – Google

Once you’ve picked your sources, you’ll see them more often in Top Stories or even in a special “From your sources” section. You’ll still get results from other outlets, and you can change your picks anytime. You can also add as many sources as you want. And if you tried this back when it was in Labs, your old choices will carry over automatically.

Will you use Google’s Preferred Sources to control what news you see in Search?

Vote View Result


On paper, Preferred Sources sounds like a win – fewer spammy or low-effort sites, more of the content you actually care about, and Search results that feel way more relevant.

But here’s the thing: if you only read from your favorites, how do you know you’re getting the full story? Sure, it’s nice to stick to sources you trust, but if everyone filters out perspectives they don’t agree with, we risk living in our own little news bubbles. 

And the truth? I believe it is rarely all on one side – usually, it’s somewhere in between, especially when we talk about politics (I believe tech news is more straightforward). So yeah, I think this is a smart and genuinely useful feature… but maybe peek outside your comfort zone every once in a while.

Recommended Stories
In other Google news, Google Meet’s latest update is all about keeping the spotlight on whatever’s being shared. Google Messages also just got two new features (and, of course, one annoying new problem). 

On the hardware front, the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4 are set to launch next week on August 20, and we will be here to cover it all. And now, thanks to Preferred Sources, keeping up with all that just got a whole lot easier in Search.

