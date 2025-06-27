Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Google Search has something new that could totally change what you see online

It’s about control, curation… and maybe a little more isolation.

By
0comments
Apps Google
Three smartphones display different Google search interfaces.
Google just introduced a new way to take more control over what you see in Search. It is still in the experimental phase for now, but it definitely looks like something with potential to stick around.

Google is testing a new way to filter your Search results


Search is still the place most of us go when we need to find something (there are around 16.4 billion searches on Google every day!). It is so second nature now that “just Google it” is practically built into how we talk.

But let’s be real – Search hasn’t exactly been at its best lately (AI answers being a big part of that mess). So, it is good to see Google trying to turn things around.

In a new blog post, Google highlighted several ways users can get more out of Search. A lot of these are features that have been around for a bit – like being able to follow your favorite sports teams, save your go-to fashion styles when shopping or get updates on top news stories.

But the big new thing here? An experiment called Preferred Sources.

This feature is currently being tested in Search Labs (available in English in the US and India) and it basically lets you prioritize which sites you want to see more of in the Top Stories section. So, if you always read a particular tech blog, a certain news outlet or your favorite sports site, now you can make sure their stories show up more often.

Here is how it works: if you are part of the experiment, you will see a little star icon next to the Top Stories heading. Tap that and you can choose your preferred sources – assuming those sites are actively publishing fresh content.
 
Once set, their articles will show up more often when they are relevant to your search. They will also be clearly labeled and you will still get stories from a mix of other sources, too.

News from your preferred sources will appear in the search results. | Image credit – Google

Right now, this feature is only available to those who join the Labs experiment, but if past Google rollouts are anything to go by, it might not be long before this goes mainstream – at least in the US and India.

Would you use Google’s new Preferred Sources filter in Search?

Vote View Result

But here’s the thing… is this good or bad for news?

On the surface, Preferred Sources sounds like a win. It helps cut out low-effort or spammy sites, lets you focus on outlets you trust and it could make your Search results way more relevant.

But I can’t help thinking – if you only ever read one side of the story, how do you know what’s really going on?

I mean, sure, it’s great to see more from sources you like. But if everyone starts filtering out perspectives they don’t agree with, that could seriously mess with how informed people actually are. Sometimes, the truth isn’t on one side or the other – it is somewhere in the middle. And if we’re all stuck in our own little echo chambers, it becomes harder to see the full picture.

So yeah, I think the idea is smart and helpful, but it is also something we should use with a bit of caution. Trusted sources are great – just don’t forget to occasionally peek outside the bubble.

