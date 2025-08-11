Google Meet’s latest update puts the focus back on the content being shared

Google Meet is introducing a new way to make presentations more immersive . Starting today, the platform lets users enter a full screen mode when viewing a presentation or sharing their own screen. This option enlarges the presentation area by maximizing the Meet interface and shrinking the participants' view into a sidebar.





The update is rolling out gradually. For Rapid Release Google Workspace domains, the rollout began on July 29, 2025, and could take more than 15 days to reach all users. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout starts on August 14, 2025, with full availability expected within three days.





There are no admin controls for this feature. For end users, the process is simple — when in an active presentation, click the "Enter Full Screen" option at the bottom of the screen. The feature works for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and even those with personal Google accounts.





The process of sharing a presentation in full screen on Google Meet. | Image credit — Google

This change addresses a common challenge in video calls: balancing visibility between the shared content and the meeting participants. Until now, Meet's interface often left a significant portion of the screen used up by participant windows, even when sharing or viewing slides. The new full screen mode puts the focus firmly on the content that is being presented instead.





Competitively, Google is catching up to platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which have long offered similar full screen or content-focused modes. Teams allows presenters to minimize participant video feeds to prioritize shared screens, while Zoom's side-by-side and speaker view options let users choose how much space the presentation gets. For those who switch between platforms for work or education, this update brings Google Meet in line with these established viewing preferences.





While the feature is a welcome addition, it is not without limitations. Users who rely heavily on seeing participant reactions during presentations may find the minimized video feeds less useful. On the other hand, those presenting detailed visuals or data will likely appreciate the increased space.



That said, full screen mode feels like a small but meaningful step in making Meet more user-friendly, especially for teachers, business presenters, and remote collaborators. It shows Google is continuing to refine its video conferencing platform to meet user needs and close gaps with competitors.