Upcoming event
Google I/O is today!
May 10, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join the liveblog: Google to announce the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and more

Google I/O 2023 Live Coverage: Unveiling the Pixel 7a & Pixel Fold

@press4k
Happy Google I/O day! We are about to get a slew of new device launches — some more anticipated than others.

Of course, the Pixel Fold is the most exciting one. From all the leaks we heard, it seems to be shaping up like a pretty good Galaxy Fold 4 alternative. Of course, the jury is still out on that.

The Pixel 7a should also get its announcement — it will be a midrange Pixel based on the 7 series, with some corners cut that would make it even more affordable, while retaining a pinch of awesomeness. And lastly, we should finally get a launch date for the Pixel Tablet — Google's slate, which was teased in late 2022 but is still missing from store shelves and our homes. But most importantly — will it be able to find its place within our hearts? Oops, also maybe a Pixel Watch 2.

We will be following the event live here, so if you are busy with regular life stuff, be sure to get back to this page and refresh to see how the event is going:

Preslav Kateliev

Where to stream Google I/O

If you don't have the time to watch the whole thing, just check here periodically. Otherwise, you can watch Google I/O live here!
Preslav Kateliev

Happy Google I/O Day!

We will be following along with all new developments and announcements here!


Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
