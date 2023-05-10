Google I/O 2023 Live Coverage: Unveiling the Pixel 7a & Pixel Fold





Of course, the Pixel Fold is the most exciting one. From all the leaks we heard, it seems to be shaping up like a pretty good Galaxy Fold 4 alternative. Of course, the jury is still out on that.





The Pixel 7a should also get its announcement — it will be a midrange Pixel based on the 7 series , with some corners cut that would make it even more affordable, while retaining a pinch of awesomeness. And lastly, we should finally get a launch date for the Pixel Tablet — Google's slate, which was teased in late 2022 but is still missing from store shelves and our homes. But most importantly — will it be able to find its place within our hearts? Oops, also maybe a Pixel Watch 2





We will be following the event live here, so if you are busy with regular life stuff, be sure to get back to this page and refresh to see how the event is going:





Preslav Kateliev Where to stream Google I/O

If you don't have the time to watch the whole thing, just check here periodically. Otherwise, you can watch Google I/O live here Preslav Kateliev Happy Google I/O Day! We will be following along with all new developments and announcements here!







