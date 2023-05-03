Google Pixel Fold camera: rumored specs and features
There have been rumors about the first foldable phone from Google for more than a couple of years now, and by the looks of things, there is a pretty good chance that we will finally see the anticipated Google Pixel Fold this year. In fact, if the leaks so far turn out to be true, the Pixel Fold should be announced on May 10 during the Google I/O developer conference.
Like with most phones, the camera is one of the more interesting parts that we pay attention to as many of us use it regularly. So, what cameras will the Google Pixel Fold have? Well, thankfully there has been no shortage of Pixel Fold leaks as of late, and there is plenty of information to go on about the camera system. We even know what the Pixel Fold will probably look like at this point.
Google Pixel Fold camera: what we expect
Main camera
Let's first get the rumored camera hardware that is expected to come with the Google Pixel Fold out of the way. We have a 48MP main camera on the back that comes with an aperture of f/1.7, an 82-degree field of view, and a 1/2" sensor with 0.8 μm pixel size. Not too shabby, right?
The primary camera on the Pixel Fold should come with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is also rumored to be capable of 4K at 30fps video recording or 1080p at 60fps. According to reputable leaker Jon Prosser, Google will also be focusing on how snappy the camera app works on the Pixel Fold, and how quickly it can launch.
Ultra-wide camera
Okay, the main camera sounds good, but we have four more to go. Next, there is the ultra-wide shooter that is said to have 10.8MP and an aperture of f/2.2, a 121.10-degree field of view, and a 1/3" sensor with 1.25 μm pixels.
Telephoto camera
The third and last camera on the phone's back is a 5x telephoto snapper with, again, a resolution of 10.8MP. This one is said to have an aperture of f/3.05, a 21.9-degree field of view, and a 1/3.1" sensor with 1.22 μm pixels.
The 5x telephoto on the Pixel Fold should also be capable of 20x Super Res Zoom.
Selfie cameras
Lastly, we have two selfie cameras — one on the cover screen and one embedded in the inner display. The cover screen camera should have 9.5MP (very weird megapixel count here), f/2.2 aperture, an 84-degree field of view, and a pixel size of 1.22 μm. The inner selfie shooter allegedly has 8MP, an aperture of f/2.0, an 84-degree field of view, and 1.12 μm pixels.
Camera features on the Google Pixel Fold
If you know anything about the Google Pixel phones, you are probably aware that they are famous for their camera features as much as the photo quality they produce. The Pixel Fold will not be any different, and it will probably feature Google's special photo-related features such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Long Exposure.
Since it is a foldable phone, however, we can also expect Google to play with the unique form factor to deliver some other camera features. The simplest one that comes to mind is to take selfies using the main camera on the phone's back while being able to look at yourself on the cover screen.
How many cameras will the Google Pixel Fold have?
The Pixel Fold from Google will likely have a total of five cameras: a main wide camera, ultra-wide, 5x telephoto, an inner selfie shooter, and a front-facing camera embedded in the cover display.
How many megapixels will the Google Pixel Fold camera be?
Here is a list of the rumored Pixel Fold cameras and their respective megapixels:
- Main camera — 48MP
- Ultra-wide camera — 10.8MP
- 5x telephoto camera — 10.8MP
- Cover display selfie camera — 9.5MP
- Inner display selfie camera — 8MP
