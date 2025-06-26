Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): what we know and expect

Intro





Samsung's Unpacked is happening in the scorching heat, right in the middle of summer. And, somewhat appropriately, Samsung will be dropping a bunch of hot devices. The expected Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, maybe a FE edition of at least one of those devices. And then the timepieces — we expect yet another Galaxy Watch 8, a re-do of the Watch Ultra — possibly named Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra or Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. And a return of a classic — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a rotating bezel!





Many will be happy to get that mechanical ring back, as it's a nice touch on any Samsung smartwatch that has it. The question now is, how will the Galaxy Watch Classic differ from the Ultra, and which one do you go for?





Well, they are still some weeks away, but here's what we know on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 so far:





Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: differences

Traditional circular watch vs a "squircle" shape

Stainless steel vs a rugged titanium build

Only Classic will have the rotating bezel

Ultra will have the programmable Quick Button again

IP68, 5ATM vs IP68, 10ATM, MIL‑STD‑810H

32 GB vs 64 GB storage

Same sensors, including ECG, SpO2, temp on both

~$400-$450 vs ~$650-$700



Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes Classy vs utilitarian

Samsung is reviving the rotating bezel dream, and fans seem to be here for it. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is apparently set to carry forward the legacy of the Watch 6 Classic—yes, skipping over the "7" moniker like Samsung’s in a hurry to catch up with Apple. Expect a polished stainless-steel body, available in one 46 mm size, with that gloriously tactile mechanical bezel. It’s the kind of detail that makes you feel like it's a real watch and not a computer on your wrist.





We've also seen a digital crown-like button, located between the typical two "back" and "home" buttons that Samsung watches get. It is yet unknown if that will be rotatable and if it will be customizable like the Ultra's Quick Button.





The new Galaxy Watch Ultra will likely not be a redesign, more of a refinement, as the first gen model was a bit rough around the edges. The squared-off titanium shell should be back, only available in one 47 mm size option. Still built like a smartwatch tank, but rumors say it’ll be a bit thinner. Samsung heard the complaints about the Watch Ultra feeling like a hockey puck and seems ready to fix that—without losing the rugged appeal.



Bands Should be compatible with older models

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will still have that one-button quick-release module. So it should, hopefully, be compatible with any bands you may have amassed over the last couple of years. The last time we saw a band mechanism redesign was with the Galaxy Watch 6 . That is to say — fairly soon, so we imagine theClassic will still have that one-button quick-release module. So it should, hopefully, be compatible with any bands you may have amassed over the last couple of years.

Lat year's Galaxy Watch Ultra came with a band mechanism of its own and, again, we would hope that Samsung isn't in a hurry to change it. We haven't heard complaints about its durability, so why fix what works?

Software & Features One UI on top of Wear OS





We should get One UI Watch 8 on top of Wear OS 6 when the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Watch Ultra 2 launch. Supposedly with new AI features and workout recommendations. But also, we've heard rumors about subscription plans for the more elaborate measurements, workout routines, or coaching. Nothing concrete yet, but at this point — we wouldn't be surprised. Fitness tracker manufacturers are already doing it, and so is Apple.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy We also may get some innovative measurements, like noninvasive blood measurement tests (for antioxidant levels), and a vascular load measurement to show heart and vascular system health. These should be available on all Galaxy Watch 2025 models. Following Samsung's watch interfaces may be a bit confusing. First, Sammy and Google entered a tight-knit partnership, where Samsung's Tizen was fused to Wear OS. The resulting platform is the Wear we've had since 2021. But Samsung can't help itself, so it has began slightly re-skinning it, now called the One UI Watch interface.We should get One UI Watch 8 on top of Wear OS 6 when theClassic and Watch Ultra 2 launch. Supposedly with new AI features and workout recommendations. But also, we've heard rumors about subscription plans for the more elaborate measurements, workout routines, or coaching. Nothing concrete yet, but at this point — we wouldn't be surprised. Fitness tracker manufacturers are already doing it, and so is Apple.We also may get some innovative measurements, like noninvasive blood measurement tests (for antioxidant levels), and a vascular load measurement to show heart and vascular system health. These should be available on all Galaxy Watch 2025 models.

Battery and Charging Two days or more?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 should come with the same 590 mAh cell as before. That'd mean about two days of battery life with some excercise thrown in. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is rumored to have around 425 mAh, so it may give us a day and a half easy. Of course, the Exynos W1000 energy efficiency may extend that further.

Models and Prices

These won't be very flexible in terms of size, it seems. The Classic is expected to come in one, 46 mm variant. The Ultra will probably be a 47 mm case.



We also expect them to be available in LTE modem variations if you want to leave your phone at home while jogging.

Specs

Here's what we generally expect:

Summary

Neither the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic nor the Ultra 2 are meant to flip the table. These are iterative updates — refinements for people who already liked where Samsung was going.



If you’re new to smartwatches or stuck on a Galaxy Watch 4? This might be your year. But if you already own a Watch 6 Classic or the first Ultra? You might want to wait for 2026—when Samsung might finally shake things up again (foldable watch, anyone?).



But hey, there's still room for Samsung to surprise or shock us. Stay tuned for the Galaxy Watch 8 reveal, and our upcoming reviews!



It'll probably be overkill again, with MIL-STD-810H, IP68, 10ATM, dual-band GPS, and a ridiculous 3,000-nit AMOLED screen with sapphire glass. Basically: this thing should survive a hike, a dive, and probably a strike or two.