Google Pixel Fold colors: what to expect
*Header image courtesy of OnLeaks.
Foldable phones are starting to get popular - they are no longer those fragile eccentric beings from the early days that break in the winter or squeek with pain if you've opened them too many times. Now, they're refined and thriving, more people are interested and more phone makers are joining in on the fun.
Now Google's bringing its own foldable to the block, although it is not yet formally introduced. We're talking about the Pixel Fold (or however Google ends up naming this baby), which will be Google's first foldable phone and hopefully, a powerful Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival.
As with any big brand and phone release, leakers have managed to dig out information about this phone ahead of time. And where there are leakers, we're also there. In this article, we're focusing on the potential colors that the Pixel Fold will come with.
What colors will the Pixel Fold come in?
For now, leaks are pointing to two colors the Pixel Fold will be available in: a black/dark gray shade and a white shade. When the phone gets officially announced, we'll know for sure the names of the two color options and if there will be any other colors.
Pixel Fold rumored colors:
- A black color (or dark grey-ish)
- A white color
(Image Source - OnLeaks) Render image of the Pixel Fold in white color
Pixel Fold colors (rumored)
For now, leaks and rumors are pointing to two possible colors that the new foldable will rock. The shades are expected to be black and white, although the official names may be different (some sources refer to the two colors as Porcelain and Carbon, some refer to the them as Chalk and Obsidian).
Let's talk about what we can expect a bit more.
Google Pixel Fold in black (rumored)
Black is a classic. Dark grey is also a classic, especially in phones. It is very reasonable to expect a black or dark gray Pixel Fold - the color will look stylish and sophisticated. And of course, it's the standard color to go for if you don't care too much about color too.
For now, given the fact that the phone is unannounced (the announcement is expected to happen on May 10), we don't have official images. However, what did we say about leakers? Well, they always like to spoil the fun (or get you hyped, depending on which type of person you are). What we mean to say is that leaks have appeared to unveil some of the mystery surrounding the two colors.
In this image, courtesy of leaker Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, you can see what the dark option for the Pixel Fold may look like:
(Image Source - Front Page Tech) Pixel Fold renders in black and white
The black option appears to be a dark gray shade. Of course, the color may be different in reality and it may be a bit darker, more like black. Even though the color will be quite simple no matter what type of gray shade it is (50 shades of gray is still gray, you know), the design and the foldable form factor will still make this phone eye-catching, so don't worry about it being too boring.
There's another curious aspect that needs to be addressed - will the black/dark gray be matte or glossy. We don't know that yet, but we do know what we wish it will be - matte. The darker color will look great if it's matte and may attract too many fingerprint smudges if it's glossy.
Google Pixel Fold in white (rumored)
White is another classical color, and a quite good-looking one, never out of fashion. Prolific leaker OnLeaks is showing us how this color may look on the Pixel Fold:
(Image Source - OnLeaks) Render of the Pixel Fold in white
Both on Prosser's image and this one the while Pixel Fold is shown with a silver frame. For reference, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in White (the color is dubbed Snow) also sport a silver frame, so it's quite reasonable to believe that's the look Google is going for with the foldable. Stylish, indeed.
The white color will attract way fewer fingerprint smudges and thanks to it being a light color, they won't be as visible as on the black. We expect the Google logo to be painted in a silver color to match the frame. The camera bar also appears painted in a white shade on the renders (or a light silver shade, we'll see).
If you find the dark color boring, white will be your option. It's fresh, looks premium and at the same time gives off a sophisticated look.
Of course, keep in mind that the information we have here is still preliminary and based on leaks. Google's official unveiling of the Pixel Fold will give us confirmation on the colors, as well as their official names.
Conclusion: the Pixel Fold will look eye-catching no matter what
Yep, foldable phones may be getting popular but still, they're quite a niche market. This means you don't see people rocking a book-like phone every day, everywhere - the Pixel Fold will make an impression no matter which color option you decide to go for.
Of course, given the fact we look at our phones all the time, you'd want to get your new phone in a color that you like. If you like a more pro-looking color, black may be great for you. If you want your phone bright and fresh, white will serve a better purpose.
For now, we're not hearing anything about a more colorful Pixel Fold. There may be surprises, but given the fact how close we are to the possible announcement date and so far no leakers are mentioning any more colorful Pixel Fold colors, it's reasonable to expect there won't be other colors apart from black and white this year.
