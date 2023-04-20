Google Pixel Fold colors: what to expect

*Header image courtesy of OnLeaks.







Foldable phones are starting to get popular - they are no longer those fragile eccentric beings from the early days that break in the winter or squeek with pain if you've opened them too many times. Now, they're refined and thriving, more people are interested and more phone makers are joining in on the fun.

As with any big brand and phone release, leakers have managed to dig out information about this phone ahead of time. And where there are leakers, we're also there. In this article, we're focusing on the potential colors that the Pixel Fold will come with.







Also check out:

Google Pixel Fold preview: everything we expect to see



What colors will the Pixel Fold come in?





For now, leaks are pointing to two colors the Pixel Fold will be available in: a black/dark gray shade and a white shade. When the phone gets officially announced, we'll know for sure the names of the two color options and if there will be any other colors.







A black color (or dark grey-ish)

A white color

Pixel Fold rumored colors:

Pixel Fold colors (rumored)

Google Pixel Fold in black (rumored)

Google Pixel Fold in white (rumored)

White is another classical color, and a quite good-looking one, never out of fashion. Prolific leaker OnLeaks is showing us how this color may look on the Pixel Fold:





Conclusion: the Pixel Fold will look eye-catching no matter what

