Pixel 7a camera: will we finally see some new hardware?
Google's Pixel phones have always had a camera that goes above and beyond, especially for their respective price tags, and there is no better example of that than the company's mid-range "a" series. We expect nothing less from the upcoming Pixel 7a, which is said to finally be the one to introduce new camera hardware, unlike the last three generations which feature the same main and front-facing shooters.
Pixel 7a camera upgrades: this is what we expect
Google has proven its prowess throughout the past 4 years by showcasing mind-blowing software magic, via which it somehow managed to keep the same main camera relevant to this day since 2018. It is high time, however, to let that legend of a sensor rest in peace and welcome some fresh blood to the Pixel "a" series' camera system.
New main and ultra-wide cameras
There have been some whispers (not many though) saying that we might finally get to see some new image sensors to power the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 7a. For now, those are said to be the 64MP Sony IMX787 for the main shooter and the 13MP Sony IMX712 for the ultra-wide one.
That being said, Google might very well follow a similar strategy of using old hardware from previous models and replacing the Pixel 7a's camera hardware with that found on the Pixel 6. That wouldn't be a bad upgrade either in all honesty though.
Support for one or more Pixel 7 series camera features
The Pixel 6a already comes with most of the same camera-related features that the more expensive Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have, like Magic Eraser or Photo Unblur. However, it is missing others like Motion Mode, for example, where the phone determines what's moving in the shot and then applies a blur effect in the correct places to maintain the feel of motion while keeping the important parts in focus.
We expect Google to bring some of the new camera functionality that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have in the more affordable Pixel 7a. Maybe we will see the new Macro Focus? There is a good chance for some features like Guided Frame and Photo Unblur.
No new selfie camera
This might not be the most positive expectation, but it is important we don't forget the front-facing snapper either. The thing is that, at least for now, there is no word of any upgrades related to the selfie camera coming with the Pixel 7a. That said, if we get at least one of the back shooters upgraded, the lack of a new one at the front shouldn't sting too much. Not to mention there is always that software magic with the potential to improve image quality.
Pixel 7a camera bar design
The camera bar on the later Pixel generations has become a design signature with Google's phones. The Pixel 7 series introduced a slight change to that part, making it metallic with punch-holes for the cameras (the Pixel 6 series had its camera bar completely covered with glass).
The Pixel 7a's camera bar is expected to look almost the same as the Pixel 7, albeit slightly thinner in comparison.
How many cameras will the Pixel 7a have?
The Pixel 7a is said to have the same number of cameras as its predecessors, meaning three in total: one main camera, one ultra-wide, and a selfie snapper on the front of the phone.
How many megapixels will the Pixel 7a camera be?
Some rumors are saying that we will finally see some different camera sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 7a. The new main camera is stated to have 64MP and the ultra-wide camera could have 13MP.
When is the Pixel 7a launching?
The Pixel 7a is expected to get announced on May 10th when Google's I/O 2023 developer conference will be taking place. Google's new mid-ranger should then be available for purchase sometime in the second week of June, although this last part is not completely guaranteed, as it comes from a leak.
