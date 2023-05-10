Google Pixel 7a Indian pricing leaks early via vendor offer banner

Today is Google I/O day and we are expecting the reveal on Google's latest lineup of devices along with their prices. However, when Google products are concerned, it is never too late for leaks, and that is exactly what we are already getting today.





With only a few hours away from the event launch, the pricing for the Google Pixel 7a in India has already been leaked. The information was reported by leaker Ishan Agarwal via a tweet, which includes an image that reveals pricing, offers, and the accessories available for it.





Seems like Google Pixel 7a Indian pricing has been leaked a little early



It starts at ₹39,999 incl offers (which I’m assuming is the ₹4000 HDFC Discount)



So without offers ₹43,999?



What do you think about the price? Worth it for Tensor G2? Does anyone here love their 6a? pic.twitter.com/K6v6Cd6m4u — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 10, 2023



According to the tweet, the pricing will be ₹39,999 with a ₹4,000 discount when using an HDFC bank card. This translates to approximately $488USD, which is a bit lower than the rumored $499USD price in the U.S. However, this may mean that for those that do not have that banking option, the price without offers would most likely be ₹43,999, which shoots the price up to approximately $537USD.





The tweeted image is taken directly from a Flipkart banner, which from what I understand, can only be viewed using a mobile browser (via 91mobiles ). For those not familiar, Flipkart is the e-commerce vendor in India where Google hardware is usually sold.









The banner also includes an offer for the Pixel Buds A-series and the Fitbit Inspire 2, suggesting that you can have a choice to add either one of these items for a discounted price at checkout. We are only a few minutes away from getting the full info on pricing and offers, so stay tuned to our coverage of the Google I/O event and all the goodies that will come out of it.