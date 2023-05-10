Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Google Pixel 7a Indian pricing leaks early via vendor offer banner

Google
Google Pixel 7a Indian pricing leaks early via vendor offer banner
Today is Google I/O day and we are expecting the reveal on Google's latest lineup of devices along with their prices. However, when Google products are concerned, it is never too late for leaks, and that is exactly what we are already getting today.

With only a few hours away from the event launch, the pricing for the Google Pixel 7a in India has already been leaked. The information was reported by leaker Ishan Agarwal via a tweet, which includes an image that reveals pricing, offers, and the accessories available for it.


According to the tweet, the pricing will be ₹39,999 with a ₹4,000 discount when using an HDFC bank card. This translates to approximately $488USD, which is a bit lower than the rumored $499USD price in the U.S. However, this may mean that for those that do not have that banking option, the price without offers would most likely be ₹43,999, which shoots the price up to approximately $537USD.

The tweeted image is taken directly from a Flipkart banner, which from what I understand, can only be viewed using a mobile browser (via 91mobiles). For those not familiar, Flipkart is the e-commerce vendor in India where Google hardware is usually sold.

via 91mobiles - Google Pixel 7a Indian pricing leaks early via vendor offer banner
via 91mobiles

The banner also includes an offer for the Pixel Buds A-series and the Fitbit Inspire 2, suggesting that you can have a choice to add either one of these items for a discounted price at checkout. We are only a few minutes away from getting the full info on pricing and offers, so stay tuned to our coverage of the Google I/O event and all the goodies that will come out of it.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless