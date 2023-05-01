These are ALL of the Google Pixel Fold specs, features, dimensions, and tidbits





As it turns out, not all of the big questions regarding Google 's first-ever foldable device were in fact answered at that point, and a few small but important ones may have been incorrectly answered initially.





Evan Blass is here today to set the record straight on everything from battery capacity and charging speeds to product dimensions, as well as add some previously unknown tidbits like screen brightness and detailed camera specifications to the equation shortly after leaking the clearest, sharpest, and most "official" Pixel Fold images

EVERYTHING you need to know in one nifty list





139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm folded dimensions;

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm unfolded dimensions;

283 grams weight;

7.6-inch internal folding OLED display with 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 pixel resolution (380 ppi density), 120Hz refresh rate technology, 1450 nits of peak brightness, plastic protective layer;

5.8-inch front OLED screen with 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 pixel resolution (408 ppi density), 120Hz refresh rate support, 1550 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass;

Google Tensor G2 processor;

Titan M2 co-processor;

12GB LPDDR5 RAM;

256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage;

4,821mAh battery (typical capacity);

30W wired charging capabilities;

48MP primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, 82-degree field of view, 0.8 μm pixels, 1/2" sensor;

10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 121.1-degree field of view, 1.25 μm pixels, 1/3" sensor;

10.8MP telephoto camera with dual pixel technology, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm pixels, 1/3.1" sensor;

9.5MP front-facing camera with dual pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.22 μm pixels;

8MP inner camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.12 μm pixels;

IPX8 water resistance;

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2;

Obsidian and Porcelain color options.

How does the Pixel Fold size up against the competition?





The most obvious competitor to this first-gen Google device (with a second-gen Google chip under the hood) for the title of best foldable phone in the world right now is Samsung's incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 , which comes in at 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm and 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8mm unfolded and folded measurements respectively.













One important advantage Google's rookie foldable effort could hold over its rivals is some additional battery life, made possible by a heftier cell than previously expected and a heavier construction than both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5





On the not so bright side of things, last year's Tensor G2 processor is unlikely to keep up with the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon virtually guaranteed to reside inside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5





That might prove an especially problematic choice if Google decides to price the Pixel Fold at the same $1,799 mark as an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256 gigs of internal storage space. There is currently no reason to expect the Z Fold 5 to become more expensive, and unlike the IPX8-rated water-resistant Pixel Fold, that bad boy could offer protection against dust as well and an overall sturdier build.





The Pixel Fold's two screens look pretty exciting on paper, with impressive brightness and resolution numbers, and knowing Google, those five cameras listed and detailed above should perform rather well in most real-life conditions and scenarios. But will that be enough to make you cough up one thousand and eight hundred bucks or up?