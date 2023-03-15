These fresh Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a pricing predictions might put a big smile on your face
While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been leaked for the very first time over the last 24 hours, the other two upcoming Google products in the limelight right now are not exactly the tech world's best-kept secrets.
The Pixel 7a mid-ranger is in fact pretty much as transparent as glass after starring in everything from factory CAD-based renders more than three months ago to real-life hands-on pictures just a few days back.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Pixel Fold has had more and more information revealed by trusted insiders and leakers in the past few months, which didn't stop Roland Quandt from answering several additional questions yesterday.
The same now goes for Yogesh Brar, who has a very important prediction to share with his Twitter followers regarding both Google's first foldable device and the a-branded cousin to last year's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro high-enders, which are expected to see daylight soon.
Will the Pixel Fold be "affordable" after all?
The answer to that question obviously depends primarily on your definition of the word "affordable." While there's definitely no way that the Pixel Fold will compete against the Pixel 7a for the title of best budget phone in the world in 2023, Yogesh Brar envisions a scenario in which this bad boy is at least more affordable than Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 and, presumably, the unreleased Z Fold 5 as well.
This is the Pixel Fold in all its leaked glory.
This theory that the Pixel Fold will cost between $1,300 and $1,500 directly clashes with a number of previous rumors calling for a starting price of $1,700 or $1,800.
The aforementioned Z Fold 4 powerhouse, mind you, is "typically" available for $1,800 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, although it has become almost too easy of late to score that at $1,600 or even less.
The Pixel Fold is tipped to come in a single 256 gig variant, at least initially, so the price range predicted by Brar today has everything to do with the confusion and uncertainty currently surrounding the topic and nothing to do with different models.
If Google manages to keep the price point as low as $1,300, this first-gen foldable could well become an instant hit in the "select regions" it will come to at some point later this year following an official announcement at the I/O developer conference in May.
Don't forget that the Pixel Fold has already been rendered by a generally reliable source with a 7.7-inch or so primary display and 5.8-inch or so cover screen while most likely packing the same Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in combination with a generous 12GB RAM count.
The rumored Pixel 7a price is... unsurprising
Just like last year's Pixel 6a, Google's next contender for the title of best mid-range phone in the world is purportedly set to cost $450 stateside... or a slightly higher $500.
Given the current inflation rate and the reported commercial success of the Pixel 6a, we definitely wouldn't be shocked to see the Pixel 7a priced 50 bucks higher, especially if that recommended price point holds up as "well" as recent history suggests.
This is how the Pixel 7a will look when it goes official in May.
The Pixel 7a is likely to be released in a single 128GB storage configuration in "global markets by early Q3" with second-gen Tensor processing power, a 90Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen, a dual rear-facing camera system composed of 64 and 12MP shooters, and a large 4,500mAh battery on deck.
The leaked design is eerily similar to that of the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, which will in turn easily distinguish the 7a from the more compact and rounded Pixel 8... if all current rumors prove accurate.
