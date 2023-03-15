These fresh Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a pricing predictions might put a big smile on your face













The same now goes for Yogesh Brar, who has a very important prediction to share with his Twitter followers regarding both Google 's first foldable device and the a-branded cousin to last year's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro high-enders, which are expected to see daylight soon.

Will the Pixel Fold be "affordable" after all?













This theory that the Pixel Fold will cost between $1,300 and $1,500 directly clashes with a number of previous rumors calling for a starting price of $1,700 or $1,800.





The aforementioned Z Fold 4 powerhouse, mind you, is "typically" available for $1,800 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, although it has become almost too easy of late to score that at $1,600 or even less





The Pixel Fold is tipped to come in a single 256 gig variant, at least initially, so the price range predicted by Brar today has everything to do with the confusion and uncertainty currently surrounding the topic and nothing to do with different models.





If Google manages to keep the price point as low as $1,300, this first-gen foldable could well become an instant hit in the "select regions" it will come to at some point later this year following an official announcement at the I/O developer conference in May





The rumored Pixel 7a price is... unsurprising





Just like last year's Pixel 6a , Google's next contender for the title of best mid-range phone in the world is purportedly set to cost $450 stateside... or a slightly higher $500.





Given the current inflation rate and the reported commercial success of the Pixel 6a, we definitely wouldn't be shocked to see the Pixel 7a priced 50 bucks higher, especially if that recommended price point holds up as "well" as recent history suggests









The Pixel 7a is likely to be released in a single 128GB storage configuration in "global markets by early Q3" with second-gen Tensor processing power, a 90Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen, a dual rear-facing camera system composed of 64 and 12MP shooters, and a large 4,500mAh battery on deck.





The leaked design is eerily similar to that of the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, which will in turn easily distinguish the 7a from the more compact and rounded Pixel 8... if all current rumors prove accurate.