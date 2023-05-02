Google itself confirms when the Pixel 7a will be introduced and released

A tweet from Google India (via AndroidPolice ) confirms that a new Pixel device is coming on May 10th in the United States. That device is almost certain to be the mid-range Pixel 7a. The tweet says, "How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend. Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May." Also part of the tweet is a teaser showing an out-of-focus image of the rear camera bar with the words "The latest phone engineered by Google launching 11.05.23 (May 11th, 2023).





The Pixel 7a will reportedly be introduced during Google's annual developer conference on May 10th. Because of the 12-and-a-half-hour time difference between California and the center of India, the expected unveiling of the Pixel 7a on May 10th in the States would take place on May 11th in India.









How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

Earlier today Google marketing materials leaked showing a comparison between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a. According to the leak, the Pixel 7a will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080p) resolution display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Last year's model had an old-school refresh rate of 60Hz. The Google Tensor 2, the same SoC found in the Pixel 7 line, will be under the hood. The rear camera bar will feature a 64MP wide lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a front-facing 13MP lens. The Super Res Zoom will deliver up to 8x zoom.

Support for wireless charging is being added to the Pixel 7a and the device will have what Google calls "24-hour battery life" (rumored to be a 4400mAh battery) with fast wired charging. The phone, which could be available the same day as its unveiling according to Google India, is rumored to be priced at $499 in the U.S. with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Those purchasing the phone are expected to be offered a free VPN for more secure browsing. This is a feature currently available free to Google One subscribers and Pixel 7 series owners.





Color options will be Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton flavors. So if you're looking to purchase the Pixel 7a, get ready. You might have your first opportunity to do so in only eight days. Keep in mind that at first, it is possible that the phone will only be made available from the Google Store. A previous rumor said that carriers and other retailers will not have the phone on their shelves until May 30th.

