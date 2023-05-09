Predictable Pixel Watch 2 name leaks out ahead of Google I/O 2023

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
If you're a hardcore fan of Google-made software and hardware products, it may feel like Christmas is coming (a lot) earlier than usual this year, with a heap of exciting announcements and teasers reportedly scheduled for tomorrow's I/O start.

Normally focused on developer-friendly topics like new Android versions and various major updates for platforms like Wear OS and services like Google Wallet, Assistant, and Wallet, the 2023 conference will have the highly anticipated Pixel Fold front and center, flanked by the search giant's first in-house tablet in ages and the latest budget-friendly addition to the Pixel handset family.

While these three devices are all but guaranteed to start selling on or shortly after May 10, Big G is also widely expected to show the world a first official glimpse of the high-end Pixel 8 smartphone duo and possibly even the Pixel Watch 2 at I/O 2023.


The latter is still pretty much completely under wraps, strongly suggesting a commercial debut is not exactly right around the corner, but after its existence and arrival "later this year" were reported on by 9To5Google last week, Evan Blass is today bringing marketing branding "confirmation."

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the second Pixel Watch edition will be called... Pixel Watch 2 rather than Google opting for a fancier, more complicated, or confusing moniker of some sort.

We're not looking at the "New Pixel Watch", Pixel Watch (2nd Gen), Pixel Watch (2023), Pixel Watch Pro, or anything of that type, although everything about the specs, features, capabilities, and especially upgrades of the Pixel Watch 2 over its predecessor remains up in the air.

Hopefully, something will be revealed tomorrow to offer those disappointed with the compromises and obvious flaws of the first-gen Pixel Watch hope for a substantial leap forward. A (much) faster and newer processor is likely at the top of many wishlists from prospective buyers, along with thinner bezels, a more expansive set of health monitoring tools, and of course, better battery life.

