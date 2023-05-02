Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
If the rumor mill is correct, Google will announce its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, on May 10th.
Rumors claim that the Pixel Fold will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and feature 12 GB of RAM. So it will definitely be a champ in terms of performance if it is indeed available with these specs. But will the Pixel Fold be a champ in terms of battery life and charging as well?
Sadly, we can't give a definitive answer at the moment because we only have rumors and leaks. But we can speculate based on the leaks and rumors we have. So, here are our expectations about the battery size, battery life, and charging capabilities for the upcoming Pixel Fold, Google's first-ever foldable phone.
Will the Pixel Fold have good battery life?
We expect the Pixel Fold to have a 4,821mAh battery, which should give the phone decent battery life. Rumor has it that Google plans to promote its first foldable as a phone that has 24 hours of battery life. And such battery life is actually pretty standard for a foldable handset.
Also, in addition to a large-enough cell, the rumor mill claims that the Pixel Fold will come equipped with Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is more power efficient than its predecessor.
But will the Pixel Fold have a better battery life than its main competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4? We, sadly, can't answer this question at this point, but we definitely will in our full Pixel Fold review.
How much battery will the Pixel Fold have?
The rumor mill claims that the Pixel Fold will sport a 4,821mAh battery. This means Google's first foldable phone will have a bigger cell than the one in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Just for comparison, Samsung's flagship foldable comes with a 4,400mAh battery.
Will the Pixel Fold have wireless charging?
At the moment, there are no rumors or leaks indicating that the Pixel Fold will have wireless charging. However, we think that the phone may have such a feature.
The Pixel Fold will supposedly come with a hefty $1,799 price tag, and for that money, you can easily buy a 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4, which supports wireless charging. Since the Pixel Fold will most likely be a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it will be strange if Google doesn't put wireless charging support into its first foldable.
Will the Pixel Fold have reverse wireless charging?
The Pixel Fold could potentially have reverse wireless charging. The phone will most likely be very expensive and a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which supports reverse wireless charging. And if Google wants its foldable to be on par with its competition, we are sure it will also add reverse wireless charging to the Pixel Fold.
What charger will the Pixel Fold use?
According to the rumor mill, the Pixel Fold will support 30W wired charging. If the rumors are correct, you will require a charger that can support a minimum of 30W to achieve the fastest charging rates supported by the phone.
However, don't expect to find one in the retail box of the Pixel Fold. Sadly, Google and other manufacturers stopped shipping charging bricks with their phones a long time ago. But you can get a 30W charger from Google's store or buy a charging brick from another manufacturer.
How fast will the Pixel Fold charge?
We anticipate the Pixel Fold to be able to fully charge its battery in slightly more than an hour. The Pixel 7 Pro, which supports 23W charging and packs a 5,000mAh battery, fills its tank in about 1 hour and 37 minutes. Given that the Pixel Fold will probably have a smaller cell and a faster charging speed than the Pixel 7 Pro, we think it will need less time to fill its battery.
