Google Pixel 7a battery and charging: what to expect
If the rumor mill is correct, we will see Google announce its all-new budget phone, the Pixel 7a, on May 10th. The Pixel 7a will most likely be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which will give the phone amazing performance, letting it outshine its competitors.
But we don't only want our phones to have good performance, right? We also want our phones to last as long as possible on a single charge. And Google's budget Pixel phones usually have good battery life.
According to the rumor mill, Google’s next budget phone will have a slightly smaller battery than the one found in the Pixel 6a – 4400mAh vs 4410mAh on last year’s model. However, a difference of 10mAh is insignificant and won’t have any impact in real life. On the other hand, other hardware factors likely will.
Rumors also claim that the Pixel 7a will come with Google's Tensor G2 chipset on board, which is more power efficient than the first-gen Tensor.
We also believe the Pixel 7a will most likely last you through the whole day, even with heavy usage. There were days during our tests of the Pixel 6a when we used the phone pretty extensively, and even with such usage, it lasted us the entire day without the need to charge.
Rumor has it that the Pixel 7a will come with a 4,400mAh battery on board. In comparison, the Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh cell, so as you can see, the difference in size could truly be minimal.
We are anticipating the Pixel 7a to feature wireless charging. According to a rumor from reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7a is expected to have a P9222 chip for wireless charging. However, the chip only supports charging speeds of up to 5W, which isn't that fast but will still be able to fully charge the Pixel 7a, albeit at a snail's pace.
We must also note that the Pixel 7a will be the first phone from the Pixel A series to feature wireless charging — if the rumors are true, of course. Google doesn't put features like wireless charging in its Pixel A series phones, possibly to lower the cost since these devices are made to be more budget-friendly.
We don't expect the Pixel 7a to have reverse wireless charging. Google doesn't usually include the feature in its budget phones. That said, as we mentioned above, it doesn't usually put wireless charging in its Pixel A phones either, but here we are, talking about a Pixel A handset with wireless charging. So, we also don't exclude the possibility of Google deciding to add reverse wireless charging to the Pixel 7a.
The rumor mill claims that the Pixel 7a will support 20W charging. This means that you will need a compatible USB-PD charger that can support a minimum of 20W to be able to utilize the full charging capabilities of the Pixel 7a.
We expect the Pixel 7a to be able to fully charge its battery in around 1 hour and 40 minutes if the phone indeed comes with a 4400mAh cell and 20W charging. The Pixel 7 charges its 4,355mAh cell in 1 hour and 36 minutes with 20W charging, so we think that the Pixel 7a will need a little more than that to fill its slightly bigger battery, if Google offers it with the rumored charging specs, of course.Google Pixel 7a battery and charging: what to expect
But we don't only want our phones to have good performance, right? We also want our phones to last as long as possible on a single charge. And Google's budget Pixel phones usually have good battery life.
For example, the Pixel 5a was a real champ in the battery life department, letting you browse the web for 15 hours straight on a single charge, which is really impressive for a budget-friendly phone. However, the Pixel 6a has a slightly smaller battery, which, of course, results in worse battery life than the Pixel 5a. And now the Pixel 7a is coming, and we must ask: is the trend of downsizing batteries on phones from the Pixel A series going to continue this year as well? Or will the Pixel 7a actually have better battery life than the Pixel 6a, and why not the Pixel 5a, even?
Well, sadly, we can only guess at this point. There is still no official information about the battery specs and battery life of the Pixel 7a, and what we have are only rumors and hearsay. But you know what? We are pretty good at guessing, so here are our expectations about the battery specs and possible battery life of the Pixel 7a.
Will the Pixel 7a have better battery life?
We think that the Pixel 7a will have good battery life. After all, both the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6a have great battery life, and we don't think the latest addition to the Pixel A series will differ from its predecessors in this department.
According to the rumor mill, Google’s next budget phone will have a slightly smaller battery than the one found in the Pixel 6a – 4400mAh vs 4410mAh on last year’s model. However, a difference of 10mAh is insignificant and won’t have any impact in real life. On the other hand, other hardware factors likely will.
Rumors also claim that the Pixel 7a will come with Google's Tensor G2 chipset on board, which is more power efficient than the first-gen Tensor.
You can browse the web for nearly 14 hours straight or stream videos for almost 9 hours nonstop on a single charge on the Pixel 6a, and we think these numbers might be slightly better on the Pixel 7a — if rumors are correct. Of course, it's also possible that the Pixel 7a could exceed our expectations and demonstrate even better battery life.
We also believe the Pixel 7a will most likely last you through the whole day, even with heavy usage. There were days during our tests of the Pixel 6a when we used the phone pretty extensively, and even with such usage, it lasted us the entire day without the need to charge.
How much battery will the Pixel 7a have?
Rumor has it that the Pixel 7a will come with a 4,400mAh battery on board. In comparison, the Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh cell, so as you can see, the difference in size could truly be minimal.
Will the Pixel 7a have wireless charging?
We are anticipating the Pixel 7a to feature wireless charging. According to a rumor from reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7a is expected to have a P9222 chip for wireless charging. However, the chip only supports charging speeds of up to 5W, which isn't that fast but will still be able to fully charge the Pixel 7a, albeit at a snail's pace.
We must also note that the Pixel 7a will be the first phone from the Pixel A series to feature wireless charging — if the rumors are true, of course. Google doesn't put features like wireless charging in its Pixel A series phones, possibly to lower the cost since these devices are made to be more budget-friendly.
Will the Pixel 7a have reverse wireless charging?
We don't expect the Pixel 7a to have reverse wireless charging. Google doesn't usually include the feature in its budget phones. That said, as we mentioned above, it doesn't usually put wireless charging in its Pixel A phones either, but here we are, talking about a Pixel A handset with wireless charging. So, we also don't exclude the possibility of Google deciding to add reverse wireless charging to the Pixel 7a.
What charger will the Pixel 7a use?
The rumor mill claims that the Pixel 7a will support 20W charging. This means that you will need a compatible USB-PD charger that can support a minimum of 20W to be able to utilize the full charging capabilities of the Pixel 7a.
However, don't expect to receive a charger with the Pixel 7a in the box. As you know, manufacturers don't ship charging bricks with their phones anymore. Also, Google doesn't sell 20W chargers in its store, so your options will be to either get Google's 30W charger or buy a charging brick from another manufacturer if, of course, you don't have an old power adapter sitting in a drawer somewhere.
How fast will the Pixel 7a charge?
We expect the Pixel 7a to be able to fully charge its battery in around 1 hour and 40 minutes if the phone indeed comes with a 4400mAh cell and 20W charging. The Pixel 7 charges its 4,355mAh cell in 1 hour and 36 minutes with 20W charging, so we think that the Pixel 7a will need a little more than that to fill its slightly bigger battery, if Google offers it with the rumored charging specs, of course.Google Pixel 7a battery and charging: what to expect
Things that are NOT allowed: