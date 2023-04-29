Leaked Google marketing images give us our best look at the Pixel Fold

Marketing images of the Google Pixel Fold have leaked from Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass . They are 4K resolution images that appear to have been prepared by Google. The images show a small gap between each side of the phone. The quality of these images certainly is better than anything we've seen before. The external AMOLED display reportedly weighs in at 5.8 inches and includes an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.





The internal AMOLED display is expected to measure 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2092 x 1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Tensor 2 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, should be under the hood with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.











The camera array on the rear bar is rumored to consist of a 48MP primary camera, a 10.8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera system. The inner camera on the bezel of the large screen will feature an 8MP image sensor. There is also a front-facing hole-punch camera that is driven by an 8MP sensor. Android 13 will be pre-installed and the Pixel Fold will be powered by a 4500mAh capacity battery which Google says will provide power "beyond 24 hours life."











Google also is expected to offer an Extreme Battery Saver setting which shuts down all of the apps on the phone except those the user whitelists. This setting will deliver up to 72 hours of battery life although the functionality of the phone is very limited.









The Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled on May 10th during Google I/O and could start shipping on June 27th. According to a previous leak revealed by Front Page Technology (FPT) , Google will give buyers of the Pixel Fold a free Pixel Watch. The 256GB version of the Pixel Fold (in chalk and obsidian) will be priced at $1,799 while a 512GB variant (obsidian only) will cost $1,919.





With less than two weeks remaining until the Pixel Fold becomes official, we could see more leaks related to this phone. Feel free to come by often to check for the latest news, and you don't even have to knock.

