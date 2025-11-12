Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Google is testing a toggle switch that many Pixel fans have been asking for

Some Pixel users don't want to be overloaded with information on their home screens.

Google Google Pixel
The Pixel 10 rear panel is displayed.
Not every Pixel user loves the At a Glance widget. At a Glance shows users relevant information on their Pixel's lock screens and home screens. Personally, I love it, but there are some who would prefer that Google give them the opportunity to make At a Glance disappear from their home screens. 

Well, it turns out that Google is working on a way to make this happen. Spotted by Android Authority, the latest Android Canary build with Android System Intelligence version B.17.playstore.pixel10.825046611 includes a toggle that will apparently be added to the At a Glance widget's settings.

A toggle was discovered that allows a Pixel user to remove At a Glance from his home screen


The controls read, "Show on home screen" and toggling this setting off would presumably remove At a Glance from Pixel home screens. While Android Authority was able to take a screenshot showing the toggle, it isn't clear when it will be available for Pixel users. If you're not familiar with the widget, it will alert you to severe weather and earthquakes on one hand, but will also tell you the status of your phone's flashlight while doubling as a shortcut to turn it on or off.

Screenshot shows At a Glance settings.
Pixel users will soon be able to remove the At a Glance widget from their home screen. | Image credit-Android Authority

For a good idea about how much information you can get from the At a Glance widget, find an empty spot on your home screen and long-press on it. That will result in a popup hitting the screen with three options: Dismiss, Settings, and About this content. Tap on Settings and you'll see options to manage content relevant to the user such as info about the weather, commuting, and events.

The widget delivers useful information to Pixel users


Toggle buttons allow you to enable or disable custom info on the widget such as:

  • Weather
  • Air quality
  • Severe weather alerts
  • Earthquake alerts
  • Upcoming events
  • Work profile
  • Food and household orders
  • Package delivery
  • Commute traffic and travel time
  • Time to leave to make an upcoming appointment in time
  • Ridesharing
  • Travel on planes, trains and other travel information
  • Bedtime
  • Fitness
  • Safety check
  • Timer & stopwatch
  • Connected devices connection and battery status
  • Cross device time info from your home devices
  • Doorbell shows images from Nest or Ring doorbell camera
  • Flashlight

You can see from that list how inclusive the At a Glance widget is and why someone who loves information would want it enabled on his/her Pixel. As for those who just don't like it, the current way to disable At a Glance involves a long-press on the home screen, tapping on settings, and toggling off Use At a Glance, the very first toggle screen at the top of the settings page. But that won't completely turnoff the widget as it will still show the time and date on the home screen.

COMMENTS (0)

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless