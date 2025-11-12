Google is testing a toggle switch that many Pixel fans have been asking for

Yes. It gives me a headache. No. I love the information flow. Let me see...nope, I don't own a Pixel.

A toggle was discovered that allows a Pixel user to remove At a Glance from his home screen





The controls read, "Show on home screen" and toggling this setting off would presumably remove At a Glance from Pixel home screens. While Android Authority was able to take a screenshot showing the toggle , it isn't clear when it will be available for Pixel users. If you're not familiar with the widget, it will alert you to severe weather and earthquakes on one hand, but will also tell you the status of your phone's flashlight while doubling as a shortcut to turn it on or off.









For a good idea about how much information you can get from the At a Glance widget, find an empty spot on your home screen and long-press on it. That will result in a popup hitting the screen with three options: Dismiss, Settings, and About this content. Tap on Settings and you'll see options to manage content relevant to the user such as info about the weather, commuting, and events.

The widget delivers useful information to Pixel users





Toggle buttons allow you to enable or disable custom info on the widget such as:





Weather

Air quality

Severe weather alerts

Earthquake alerts

Upcoming events

Work profile

Food and household orders

Package delivery

Commute traffic and travel time

Time to leave to make an upcoming appointment in time

Ridesharing

Travel on planes, trains and other travel information

Bedtime

Fitness

Safety check

Timer & stopwatch

Connected devices connection and battery status

Cross device time info from your home devices

Doorbell shows images from Nest or Ring doorbell camera

Flashlight



You can see from that list how inclusive the At a Glance widget is and why someone who loves information would want it enabled on his/her Pixel. As for those who just don't like it, the current way to disable At a Glance involves a long-press on the home screen, tapping on settings, and toggling off Use At a Glance, the very first toggle screen at the top of the settings page. But that won't completely turnoff the widget as it will still show the time and date on the home screen.

Well, it turns out that Google is working on a way to make this happen. Spotted by Android Authority, the latest Android Canary build with Android System Intelligence version B.17.playstore.pixel10.825046611 includes a toggle that will apparently be added to the At a Glance widget's settings.