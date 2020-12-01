Google announces a useful change to Google Maps that is rolling out now
Google has really done quite a job turning Google Maps into more than just an app for navigating from point "A" to point "B." You can now find the restaurants that you should visit while away in a particular city, where to go for entertainment, and any historical landmarks that must be viewed in person. Even the basic navigation function of Maps has been greatly improved with the addition of speed limit signs, traffic light information, incident reporting, and more. Google notes that the Google Maps community makes more than 20 million submissions a day and that many of these include "recommendations for their favorite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people’s questions, updated addresses and more."
Google adds a new community feed to Google Maps that helps local businesses connect to consumers
The community feed takes the local information submitted to Google and molds it to fit your interests. Google explains it this way. If in the Google Maps food and drink preferences you marked down an interest in Italian Food, you will see more recommendations, reviews, photos and business posts about that style of cuisine. And the community feed also helps businesses connect with consumers. These places can relay to potential customers their takeout or delivery options, COVID-19 safety rules and more. According to Google, testing of the community feed reveals that posts from merchants are showing up more than twice as much as before the feed existed. You can help learn more about your local area with the community feed which is rolling out now globally on the iOS and Android versions of Google Maps.