Gemini's newest trick turns your Google Photos into personalized art
Nano Banana 2 and Personal Intelligence just changed the game.
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Nano Banana with Personal Intelligence. | Image by Google
Google's Gemini app just got a major upgrade to image creation, and this one is all about you. Through a new integration between Personal Intelligence and Nano Banana 2, Gemini can now pull from your Google Photos library and preferences to generate images that feel like yours, no long prompts or manual uploads needed.
If you've ever tried getting something personal out of an image generator, you know how frustrating it is. Long prompts, reference photo uploads, endless tweaking, and the result still misses the mark. Google wants to end that.
By connecting Google Photos, Gemini can use real images of you, your family, and your pets (as long as they're labeled in your library) to guide what it creates. Ask for "a claymation image of me and my family enjoying our favorite activity," and it pulls the right faces on its own.
If it grabs the wrong photo, swap it, tell it what went wrong, or tap Sources to see which image it picked. Google says it doesn't train on your private Photos library, and connecting apps stays opt-in.
Google's ecosystem advantage is borderline unfair here. ChatGPT and DALL-E create impressive images, but they know nothing about you unless you hand them every detail.
Google already has your interests from Search, your memories from Photos, your conversations from Gmail. We covered Personal Intelligence expanding globally this week, and this pushes that into creative territory.
I've used Nano Banana personally, and nothing else I've tried comes close to retaining your likeness across edits. Every other tool struggles with that, and Google has quietly cracked it.
This rolls out to Google Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. over the next few days, with desktop access coming soon.
Gemini now knows what you like before you ask
If you've ever tried getting something personal out of an image generator, you know how frustrating it is. Long prompts, reference photo uploads, endless tweaking, and the result still misses the mark. Google wants to end that.
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Personal Intelligence, which we covered when it launched earlier this year, already lets Gemini pull context from your connected Google apps. Now that context feeds into Nano Banana 2, so when you type "design my dream house," Gemini gets your tastes without you having to explain yourself.
Sample personalized images in the Gemini app. | Images by Google
Your family and pets can star in your images
By connecting Google Photos, Gemini can use real images of you, your family, and your pets (as long as they're labeled in your library) to guide what it creates. Ask for "a claymation image of me and my family enjoying our favorite activity," and it pulls the right faces on its own.
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What do you actually want from image generators when it comes to personal photos?
No other company can touch this
Google's ecosystem advantage is borderline unfair here. ChatGPT and DALL-E create impressive images, but they know nothing about you unless you hand them every detail.
Google already has your interests from Search, your memories from Photos, your conversations from Gmail. We covered Personal Intelligence expanding globally this week, and this pushes that into creative territory.
This is where image generation needed to go
I've used Nano Banana personally, and nothing else I've tried comes close to retaining your likeness across edits. Every other tool struggles with that, and Google has quietly cracked it.
This rolls out to Google Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. over the next few days, with desktop access coming soon.
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