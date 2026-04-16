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Gemini's newest trick turns your Google Photos into personalized art

Nano Banana 2 and Personal Intelligence just changed the game.

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Nano Banana with Personal Intelligence. | Image by Google
Google's Gemini app just got a major upgrade to image creation, and this one is all about you. Through a new integration between Personal Intelligence and Nano Banana 2, Gemini can now pull from your Google Photos library and preferences to generate images that feel like yours, no long prompts or manual uploads needed.

Gemini now knows what you like before you ask


If you've ever tried getting something personal out of an image generator, you know how frustrating it is. Long prompts, reference photo uploads, endless tweaking, and the result still misses the mark. Google wants to end that.

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Personal Intelligence, which we covered when it launched earlier this year, already lets Gemini pull context from your connected Google apps. Now that context feeds into Nano Banana 2, so when you type "design my dream house," Gemini gets your tastes without you having to explain yourself.


Your family and pets can star in your images


By connecting Google Photos, Gemini can use real images of you, your family, and your pets (as long as they're labeled in your library) to guide what it creates. Ask for "a claymation image of me and my family enjoying our favorite activity," and it pulls the right faces on its own.

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If it grabs the wrong photo, swap it, tell it what went wrong, or tap Sources to see which image it picked. Google says it doesn't train on your private Photos library, and connecting apps stays opt-in.

What do you actually want from image generators when it comes to personal photos?
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No other company can touch this


Google's ecosystem advantage is borderline unfair here. ChatGPT and DALL-E create impressive images, but they know nothing about you unless you hand them every detail.

Google already has your interests from Search, your memories from Photos, your conversations from Gmail. We covered Personal Intelligence expanding globally this week, and this pushes that into creative territory.

This is where image generation needed to go


I've used Nano Banana personally, and nothing else I've tried comes close to retaining your likeness across edits. Every other tool struggles with that, and Google has quietly cracked it.

This rolls out to Google Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. over the next few days, with desktop access coming soon.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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