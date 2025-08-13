$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Gemini update adds private Temporary Chats and smarter personalization

Gemini’s latest update combines convenience with new privacy safeguards

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Header image of Google logo and security features surrounding it
Google is updating the Gemini app with new features designed to make it more personal and flexible, while also giving users more ways to control their data. The update brings a new personalization setting, a Temporary Chat option, and changes to privacy controls.

Personalized responses from past chats


The new "Personal context" setting allows Gemini to remember key details from your past conversations and use them to offer more relevant suggestions. Over time, this can make exchanges feel more natural and tailored.


For example, if you have talked about your favorite comic book characters, Gemini might suggest birthday party ideas based on them. If you have asked for book recommendations before, it could point you toward similar titles. And if you have discussed making videos about Japanese culture, it might suggest related topics the next time you ask for ideas.

This setting is turned on by default for users on the 2.5 Pro model in select countries, with plans to expand to more models and regions soon. However, you can turn it off at any time in the app's settings under "Personal context."

Do you use any of these newly announced Gemini features on other chatbots like ChatGPT?

Vote View Result

Temporary Chat for private conversations


The update also adds "Temporary Chat," which lets you start one-off conversations that do not affect your future results and are not saved in Gemini Apps Activity. These chats are kept for up to 72 hours so Gemini can reply and process any feedback, but they are not used to train Google's AI models.


This feature is useful for discussing private topics or brainstorming ideas outside your usual interests without leaving a trace in your chat history.

More ways to manage your data


Google is renaming the "Gemini Apps Activity" setting to "Keep Activity." When this is on, a sample of your future uploads, such as files or photos, may be used to improve Google services. If you prefer, you can turn it off or use Temporary Chat.


Another control added earlier this month lets you choose whether audio, video, and screens shared with Gemini are used to improve services. This is off by default but can be switched on.

These updates bring Gemini in line with competing AI assistants like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which also offer personalization and history-free chat modes. Google's version makes these tools easy to toggle on and off, which could appeal to mobile users who want quick control.

Recommended Stories
Gemini's new features could make it feel more like a personal assistant that learns your preferences, while Temporary Chat gives privacy-minded users a way to keep certain conversations off the record. The real test will be whether people are comfortable enough to keep personalization on, or if they will prefer to stick with a more private, one-off approach.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless