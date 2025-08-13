Gemini update adds private Temporary Chats and smarter personalization

Google is updating the Gemini app with new features designed to make it more personal and flexible, while also giving users more ways to control their data. The update brings a new personalization setting, a Temporary Chat option, and changes to privacy controls.





Personalized responses from past chats





The new "Personal context" setting allows Gemini to remember key details from your past conversations and use them to offer more relevant suggestions. Over time, this can make exchanges feel more natural and tailored.









For example, if you have talked about your favorite comic book characters, Gemini might suggest birthday party ideas based on them. If you have asked for book recommendations before, it could point you toward similar titles. And if you have discussed making videos about Japanese culture, it might suggest related topics the next time you ask for ideas.





This setting is turned on by default for users on the 2.5 Pro model in select countries, with plans to expand to more models and regions soon. However, you can turn it off at any time in the app's settings under "Personal context."

Temporary Chat for private conversations





The update also adds "Temporary Chat," which lets you start one-off conversations that do not affect your future results and are not saved in Gemini Apps Activity. These chats are kept for up to 72 hours so Gemini can reply and process any feedback, but they are not used to train Google's AI models.









This feature is useful for discussing private topics or brainstorming ideas outside your usual interests without leaving a trace in your chat history.





More ways to manage your data





Google is renaming the "Gemini Apps Activity" setting to "Keep Activity." When this is on, a sample of your future uploads, such as files or photos, may be used to improve Google services. If you prefer, you can turn it off or use Temporary Chat.









Another control added earlier this month lets you choose whether audio, video, and screens shared with Gemini are used to improve services. This is off by default but can be switched on.





These updates bring Gemini in line with competing AI assistants like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which also offer personalization and history-free chat modes. Google's version makes these tools easy to toggle on and off, which could appeal to mobile users who want quick control.



Gemini's new features could make it feel more like a personal assistant that learns your preferences, while Temporary Chat gives privacy-minded users a way to keep certain conversations off the record. The real test will be whether people are comfortable enough to keep personalization on, or if they will prefer to stick with a more private, one-off approach.