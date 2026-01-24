Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google's big change to the Android phone app prevents users from "flipping" out

Google has brought back the toggle that many Android users have been asking for.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Phone by Google icon seen on Android phone display in portrait.
You might recall that last September, we told you that the Phone by Google app would rotate into landscape mode when the phone slightly turned sideways. The big problem came when someone holding their phone in portrait mode during a phone call would try to blindly hang up and the phone turned slightly into landscape mode. As a result, the on-screen buttons would move and while you might have thought that you were pressing the buttons to disconnect the call, you were actually tapping on no buttons at all. The bottom line is that it becomes a little harder to hang up on a call if the phone app is rotating.

Google releases support note revealing the new "Keep portrait mode on calls" toggle


After teasing a fix for the unwanted screen rotation by adding a "Keep portrait mode on calls" toggle on version 202 Beta of the Phone by Google app, Google caused confusion by briefly removing the toggle in versions 203 and 204 of the phone app. In a support note to Android users released last week, Google said that after listening to all of your feedback about automatic landscape mode during calls, "You can now prevent your phone screen from rotating to landscape during calls."

How to disable the "Keep Portrait mode on calls" toggle


The support note states that a new "Keep portrait mode" setting is now available. Google says that the new setting can give you more control by keeping your calls in portrait mode. Google admits that those who are Phone by Google Beta testers were confused when the "Keep portrait mode" setting was introduced and then it disappeared. Google explained that "we briefly removed this setting to update it in response to community’s helpful feedback."

Screenshot shows Keep portrait mode on calls toggled on by default.
The revised Keep Portrait mode setting is enabled by default. | Image credit-PhoneArena

It is quite possible that you are one of the rare birds who want to have the Phone by Google app on their Android phone rotate to landscape during phone calls. Once you receive the new "Keep portrait mode on calls" feature, you can disable it by following these directions. Open the Phone app and tap the three-line hamburger icon on the left side of the search bar at the top of the app. Go to Settings > Display options > Turn off Keep portrait mode.

Android users made it clear to Google that they want the Phone by Google app to remain in portrait mode during phone calls by default, which explains why the toggle is enabled when it lands on your Android phone. When that happens, most Android users will simply have to do nothing to stay in portrait mode while on a call.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe •

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Google's big change to the Android phone app prevents users from "flipping" out
Google's big change to the Android phone app prevents users from "flipping" out

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless