New report says we might get a taste of the new and improved Siri as early as this February





What is happening this February?



Gurman reports that Apple is preparing a major demonstration of its new AI technology in the second half of February. For the first time, we should see Siri actually doing the things Apple promised a while ago, like looking at what is on your screen to help you finish tasks. This is all part of the new partnership where Google's Gemini technology will help provide the "brains" for Apple's assistant





Because there are so many moving parts, keeping up with everything that has been rumored vs. officially announced when it comes to Apple Intelligence can become a bit of a challenge. To help with this, we thought it would be helpful to put together a quick schedule of what we can expect in the upcoming months.



The new Siri schedule





February: Apple unveils the results of its partnership with Google by showing off the new Siri features in a special briefing or small event. March or April: Apple rolls out iOS 26.4, giving Siri better "on-screen awareness" so it knows what you're looking at. This will be called "Apple Foundation Models version 10" and could roll out in beta as early as next month. June: Apple reveals a total redesign of Siri at its big developer event (WWDC). Late 2026: The fully "reimagined" chatbot-like Siri launches with iOS 27.





Project "Campos" as a game-changer



If you are wondering what "Project Campos" is, it is simply the internal code name for the new Siri project. What will reportedly set this new Siri apart from the old is that it will evolve into more than just a voice that sets timers or checks the weather. Instead, it will be more conversational, remember what you just said to it, and (like Gemini) be able to have a real back-and-forth conversation with you.

This matters because it will finally allow Apple's Siri to catch up to other modern chatbots, like Gemini on Pixel and Galaxy devices. For a long time, Siri has felt extremely behind the times, but by using Google’s powerful tech to build this new system, Apple is making sure Siri can handle complex questions. This will hopefully and finally bridge that gap that Siri has for so long struggled to close.



Siri's "graduation"



It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Siri to finally graduate from being just "basic," and Gurman’s latest info suggests the wait is almost over. I’m personally most excited about the February demo; we’ve heard the promises, but seeing what the new Siri will actually do will be the moment we know if this is the real deal.



It feels like we've been waiting forever for Siri to finally graduate from being just "basic," and Gurman's latest info suggests the wait is almost over. I'm personally most excited about the February demo; we've heard the promises, but seeing what the new Siri will actually do will be the moment we know if this is the real deal.

I think the two-step approach is smart. Giving us some features in iOS 26.4 this spring keeps us happy while they polish the massive "Campos" overhaul for the fall. If you've been frustrated with Siri lately (and let's be honest, who hasn't?), this February might finally be the turning point. We'll be following the news closely, so expect more updates from us as soon as that February demo happens.




