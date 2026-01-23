Walmart just made the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) a top bargain with a massive $120 discount
Walmart is selling the 44mm GPS version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for a whopping $120 off. This drops the price to just $159.
“But it’s an old smartwatch!” you might argue. And sure, you’d be right. With the release of the Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen), our friend here is no longer the latest model. However, it’s still an Apple smartwatch that runs the latest watchOS, meaning you’ll enjoy the full Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank.
So, yeah! The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is an incredible bang for your buck at its current Walmart price, offering almost the same experience you get on the Apple Watch Series 11 but at a much, much cheaper price. If it fits the bill, act quickly and save with this deal while it’s still available!
In fact, it comes with almost all the core features you’d find on Apple’s more expensive watches, missing out only on the always-on display, ECG, blood oxygen tracking, and temperature sensing. In other words, you still get essential goodies like heart rate monitoring as well as sleep, stress, and activity tracking. Of course, you’ll find lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC as well. And since it runs on watchOS, you’ll also be able to download your favorite third-party apps directly from the App Store.
Apple hasn’t skimped on safety features either, with the watch boasting the same Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS found on the premium models. And with an all-day battery life, the timepiece will have your back no matter where the day takes you.
