At $100 off, the Garmin Forerunner 955 just became your new running buddy

The watch is loaded with features, has a vivid touchscreen display, and delivers up to 15 days of battery life. Don't miss out!

A close-up of the Garmin Forerunner 955.
You just need a running smartwatch if you’re serious about becoming a better runner. Such a timepiece can give you valuable insights, which you can then use to improve your running. And being the bargain hunters we are, we found a sweet deal on the Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone on Amazon, which we believe might tickle your fancy!

This smartwatch, designed for running enthusiasts, is currently selling for $100 off its price, allowing you to pick one up for just under $400. Given that it normally costs about $500, we believe this is a pretty solid deal worth taking advantage of.

Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone: Save $100!

$100 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone, allowing you to score one for just under $400. The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek touchscreen display and is worth every penny at its current price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is no spring chicken, having been released in 2022, but it still delivers a tremendous amount of value for its price. For instance, it’s loaded with features like Garmin’s Coach functionality, which allows it to provide training plans that adapt to you. In addition, it can offer a training readiness score, so you’ll always know if your body is ready for a hard workout. And being a running smartwatch, it can track metrics like ground contact time and cadence.

All of the features we mentioned can be controlled by the vivid touchscreen display, which makes navigation through menus a seamless experience. And since there’s more to life than running for miles, the watch also supports lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store.

Battery life is also pretty great. With up to 15 days of usage in smartwatch mode, it easily beats premium timepieces like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11.

So, yeah! If you’re looking for a reliable running smartwatch at a discounted price, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is the one to get. Don’t miss out!

