



Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone: Save $100! $100 off (20%) Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone, allowing you to score one for just under $400. The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek touchscreen display and is worth every penny at its current price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon



Sure, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is no spring chicken, having been released in 2022, but it still delivers a tremendous amount of value for its price. For instance, it’s loaded with features like Garmin’s Coach functionality, which allows it to provide training plans that adapt to you. In addition, it can offer a training readiness score, so you’ll always know if your body is ready for a hard workout. And being a running smartwatch, it can track metrics like ground contact time and cadence.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy All of the features we mentioned can be controlled by the vivid touchscreen display, which makes navigation through menus a seamless experience. And since there’s more to life than running for miles, the watch also supports lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store.



Battery life is also pretty great. With up to 15 days of usage in smartwatch mode, it easily beats premium timepieces like the



So, yeah! If you’re looking for a reliable running smartwatch at a discounted price, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is the one to get. Don’t miss out!

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! Sure, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is no spring chicken, having been released in 2022, but it still delivers a tremendous amount of value for its price. For instance, it’s loaded with features like Garmin’s Coach functionality, which allows it to provide training plans that adapt to you. In addition, it can offer a training readiness score, so you’ll always know if your body is ready for a hard workout. And being a running smartwatch, it can track metrics like ground contact time and cadence.All of the features we mentioned can be controlled by the vivid touchscreen display, which makes navigation through menus a seamless experience. And since there’s more to life than running for miles, the watch also supports lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store.Battery life is also pretty great. With up to 15 days of usage in smartwatch mode, it easily beats premium timepieces like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11 So, yeah! If you’re looking for a reliable running smartwatch at a discounted price, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is the one to get. Don’t miss out!

You just need a running smartwatch if you’re serious about becoming a better runner. Such a timepiece can give you valuable insights, which you can then use to improve your running. And being the bargain hunters we are, we found a sweet deal on the Garmin Forerunner 955 in Whitestone on Amazon, which we believe might tickle your fancy!This smartwatch, designed for running enthusiasts, is currently selling for $100 off its price, allowing you to pick one up for just under $400. Given that it normally costs about $500, we believe this is a pretty solid deal worth taking advantage of.