Galaxy S26 Ultra won't feature all the design changes we expected

Three Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra changes highlighted in a new leak.

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra design changes
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image Credit - Evan Blass

With the Galaxy S26 Ultra's launch date drawing near, more details are becoming apparent. Yesterday, famed leaker Evan Blass shared a 360-degree video of the phone in Cobalt Violet. Today, veteran tipster Ice Universe detailed the primary visual differences we can expect.

Refined, not redefined



The Galaxy S26 Ultra isn't expected to undergo a dramatic makeover. Instead, it will retain the overall silhouette of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with many small changes sprinkled throughout for an elevated feel. Of these, three have been mentioned by Ice in his latest tweet.

The device will have slightly more curved corners than its predecessor for a less blunt look and better grip.

The cutout for the front camera has also expanded to accommodate a wider field of view.

The screen will grow slightly from 6.86 inches to 6.89 inches, though the bezel size will remain the same. Some earlier leaks said that the physical screen size would remain the same but the bezels would shrink.

Other improvements


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also highly likely to have a vertical, pill-shaped housing for three of its four rear cameras. The device is also rumored to be 0.8mm taller, 0.5mm wider, and 0.3mm thinner. It's also said to be 4 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The changes are likely to please Galaxy S series fans who didn't want the upcoming phone to stray too much from the current design. The changes stem from practicality rather than a desire to overhaul aesthetics.

For instance, while the iconic sharp corners gave the phone a distinct look, it isn't necessarily the most comfortable to use.

The new phone is also likely to go back to an aluminum frame two years after switching to titanium.

Do you like the rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design?

Design will be among the key reasons to get the device


With a thinner profile, softened corners, and upgraded rear layout, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could appeal to people who were hoping for an improved design. These changes are admittedly incremental at best, and suggest Samsung is focusing on refining the design while letting AI features take the center stage.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
