This generous pre-order Galaxy Buds 4 offer is amazingly still available
Amazon is still offering a fantastic pre-order offer on Samsung's latest earbuds.
The Galaxy Buds 4 series deliver great value right now. | Image by Samsung
Just like the Galaxy S26 lineup, Amazon also paired the all-new Buds 4 series with gift cards. But the pre-order window is now closed — does that mean you can no longer grab a gift card with your new earbuds? Not at all!
Possibly for a limited time, both the Buds 4 and the Buds 4 Pro are going with a $20 and $30 gift card, respectively. Just a heads up: at the time of writing, this promo is exclusively available to Prime members.
Sure, the gift card amounts may not sound all that exciting. But hey — they're still better than nothing. In comparison, the Samsung Store doesn't offer better bargains right now.
With a refined design, improved audio quality, and a slew of features, the Buds 4 aim to deliver a truly premium listening experience. Samsung has retained the dual driver system for the Pro variant, which was also used in the Buds 3 Pro.
However, by increasing the woofer size, the South Korean tech giant brings forward more depth and deeper bass to your favorite tunes. Whether you're working out, commuting, or simply enjoying your favorite playlist, the energy will keep pumping for hours on end.
But how long does the battery last? According to Samsung's estimations, the Buds 4 Pro can last up to six hours on a single charge with ANC. The total playtime with ANC should be about 26 hours.
As for the slightly less premium option, you can expect it to give you as much as five hours of playtime on a single charge. With the charging case (and ANC), the earbuds should last up to 24 hours, which isn't half bad at all.
Stay tuned for the full Galaxy Buds 4 Pro review if you're still on the fence or would like to know some real-life performance and ANC quality details. But if you're already tempted by these Amazon offers with a gift card, hurry up and grab your favorite earbuds before it's too late.
