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Galaxy Tab S11 gets sweet discount at Samsung and even comes with free keyboard case

The tablet is a solid choice if you're after a long-term investment. Don't miss out!

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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11.
       View now at Samsung  
The Galaxy Tab S11 is among the best tablets money can buy, and right now, this handsome fella can be yours for less than usual and even comes with a sweet gift.

Samsung is offering a $100 discount on this 11-inch tablet, and the best part is you don’t need to trade in a device to get it. All you need to do is tap “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Galaxy Tab S11: Save up to $650 + free keyboard case

$149 99
$799 99
$650 off (81%)
Samsung is allowing shoppers to get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $100 off without any trade-ins. Just select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have one, you can save up to $650. In addition to sweet savings on the tablet, the tech giant is also letting you get a book cover keyboard slim case for free, saving you an extra $144.99. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

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However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, you can save up to $650 instead, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can slash off with a trade-in. But the thing that makes this deal even more special is that Samsung is tossing in a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, saving you an extra $145. With that, you basically get a versatile tablet that can double as a laptop.

Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S11 is incredibly fast and has enough firepower to handle everything that comes its way, whether it’s a heavy app, multitasking, or a demanding game. In addition, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, courtesy of its sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and HDR support. It can also get quite bright, offering a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

All that is powered by an 8,400mAh battery that can last a whole day without top-ups, all while Samsung’s seven years of promised software updates ensure the slate stays relevant for a long time. Therefore, if you’re in the market for a long-term investment, I think the Galaxy Tab S11 is a solid pick, especially when you add the fact that it also comes with a stylus inside the box. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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