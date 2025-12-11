Galaxy Tab S11 gets sweet discount at Samsung and even comes with free keyboard case
The tablet is a solid choice if you're after a long-term investment. Don't miss out!
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Galaxy Tab S11 is among the best tablets money can buy, and right now, this handsome fella can be yours for less than usual and even comes with a sweet gift.The
Samsung is offering a $100 discount on this 11-inch tablet, and the best part is you don’t need to trade in a device to get it. All you need to do is tap “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, you can save up to $650 instead, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can slash off with a trade-in. But the thing that makes this deal even more special is that Samsung is tossing in a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, saving you an extra $145. With that, you basically get a versatile tablet that can double as a laptop.
Samsung is offering a $100 discount on this 11-inch tablet, and the best part is you don’t need to trade in a device to get it. All you need to do is tap “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
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However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, you can save up to $650 instead, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can slash off with a trade-in. But the thing that makes this deal even more special is that Samsung is tossing in a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, saving you an extra $145. With that, you basically get a versatile tablet that can double as a laptop.
Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S11 is incredibly fast and has enough firepower to handle everything that comes its way, whether it’s a heavy app, multitasking, or a demanding game. In addition, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, courtesy of its sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and HDR support. It can also get quite bright, offering a peak brightness of 1600 nits.
All that is powered by an 8,400mAh battery that can last a whole day without top-ups, all while Samsung’s seven years of promised software updates ensure the slate stays relevant for a long time. Therefore, if you’re in the market for a long-term investment, I think the Galaxy Tab S11 is a solid pick, especially when you add the fact that it also comes with a stylus inside the box. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save now!
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