Galaxy Tab S11 gets sweet discount at Samsung and even comes with free keyboard case

Trade-in Gift Galaxy Tab S11: Save up to $650 + free keyboard case $149 99 $799 99 $650 off (81%) Samsung is allowing shoppers to get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $100 off without any trade-ins. Just select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have one, you can save up to $650. In addition to sweet savings on the tablet, the tech giant is also letting you get a book cover keyboard slim case for free, saving you an extra $144.99. Don't miss out! Buy at Samsung

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However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, you can save up to $650 instead, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can slash off with a trade-in. But the thing that makes this deal even more special is that Samsung is tossing in a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim case, saving you an extra $145. With that, you basically get a versatile tablet that can double as a laptop.Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S11 is incredibly fast and has enough firepower to handle everything that comes its way, whether it’s a heavy app, multitasking, or a demanding game. In addition, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals on the go, courtesy of its sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and HDR support. It can also get quite bright, offering a peak brightness of 1600 nits.All that is powered by an 8,400mAh battery that can last a whole day without top-ups, all while Samsung’s seven years of promised software updates ensure the slate stays relevant for a long time. Therefore, if you’re in the market for a long-term investment, I think the Galaxy Tab S11 is a solid pick, especially when you add the fact that it also comes with a stylus inside the box. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save now!