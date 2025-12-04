Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Watch FE an unbeatable bargain at just $119

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+

I recently shared that the Galaxy Watch 8 is selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon, allowing shoppers to get this feature-rich smartwatch for less than $280. However, if this is still too steep for you, I found an equally impressive deal on the Galaxy Watch FE, which might be more up your alley.

This time, the offer is available at Walmart, where Samsung’s budget smartwatch is selling for $81 off its price. This lets you treat yourself to the model in Black for only $119. Just hurry up, as it appears stock is limited and the deal could expire soon.

Galaxy Watch FE Bluetooth: Save 40% at Walmart!

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
The Galaxy Watch FE is now just $119 at Walmart after a 40% price cut. Despite its budget-friendly tag, it offers the same lifestyle features and core health tracking functionalities found in Samsung’s higher-end watches. At this discount, it’s one of the best-value smartwatches you can buy.
Buy at Walmart


Should you grab a brand-new Galaxy Watch FE with this deal? Well, my personal opinion is that the watch is worth getting at this price. For $119 you basically get almost the full package of bells and whistles the more expensive Galaxy Watches come with. It rocks an aluminum case, AMOLED touchscreen display made of sapphire crystal, and all the standard health-tracking features you’d expect to find on a Galaxy Watch.

What it misses out on, though, is advanced functionalities like sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, skin temperature sensing, AGEs index, and Galaxy AI stuff like energy score and running coach. On the bright side, you’ll still be able to download apps from the Google Play Store, make contactless payments via NFC, and even take and make phone calls directly from your wrist.

As for battery life, it should last you the whole day without recharging, but you’ll likely have to charge it overnight, just like the other non-Ultra Galaxy Watches.

My point is that you aren’t actually missing out on a lot of stuff if you go for the Galaxy Watch FE. And given that you can now enjoy the full Galaxy Watch experience for just $119, I believe this is definitely a deal worth considering. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and pull the trigger now, while there are still any units left at Walmart.

