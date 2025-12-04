Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 drops by $110 at Walmart

The speaker is also quite durable, making it a top choice for gatherings.

The JBL Xtreme 4 may be the latest model in the series, but if you’re looking for an unmissable deal on an extremely loud speaker, I suggest checking out Walmart’s offer on the JBL Xtreme 3.

Sure, it may be an older-gen device, but it’s currently selling for $110 off its price at the retailer. This allows you to grab one for just $220, instead of spending $330. I don’t know how long this deal will last, though, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and save as soon as possible, as this bad boy still packs a ton of value.

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $110 at Walmart!

$218 95
$329 95
$111 off (34%)
Score $110 in savings on the JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart! This speaker pumps out bold sound and is built to last, making it a perfect fit for your next party. On top of that, in can double as a power bank. Don’t wait—this offer won’t stick around.
Buy at Walmart


JBL’s Xtreme series has always been more of a party speaker, and our friend here is no exception. With its four drivers and two bass radiators, it delivers loud sound perfect for picnics, park hangouts, and pretty much every small to mid-sized gathering.

To top this off, you can host a party everywhere you want, as it’s IP67 certified. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive submersion in clean water of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. In other words, you can even bring it to the beach once summer comes around again, having peace of mind that your speaker won’t get damaged by sand and can survive a few splashes.

Factor in up to 15 hours of battery life, the ability to pair it with other JBL speakers for an even louder sound, and the fact that it can double as a power bank, and I believe you see why the Xtreme 3 is worth every penny at its current price at Walmart. Therefore, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and get yours at a bargain price today!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
