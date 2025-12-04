Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+

At up to $300 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) becomes a sub-$250 bargain for deal hunters

The phone delivers speedy performance and is perfect for people who don't want to overspend.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Motorola Edge 2025.
       View now at Amazon  
Looking for a capable phone that will serve you well and won’t break the bank? I believe this deal on the Motorola Edge (2025) might be just what you’ve been hunting for.

Right now, the official Motorola store is offering a $100 discount on this bad boy, dropping it to just $449.99. To top this off, you can save an extra $200 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola claims it offers such a discount on most phones, which means you’re highly likely to score an extra $200 off by trading in your current phone. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up to $300 at Motorola!

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
Motorola has knocked $100 off the Motorola Edge (2025), dropping the price to just $449.99. Trade in your old device and you can shave off another $200, stacking up to $300 in total savings. With its speedy performance and stunning display, the phone is a no-brainer at this price. So, save while you can!
Buy at Motorola


As for the phone itself, well, it may not be a powerhouse, but it’s powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering good-enough performance for most tasks and apps. So, you shouldn’t have any issues with it as long as you don’t push it too hard.

In addition to its good-enough performance, our friend here rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with a $2712 \times 1220$ resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals for the price. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits, not only does it feel faster than it actually is, but it also lets you see everything that’s going on on the screen even during the sunniest of days.

Of course, since this is a budget phone, it won’t wow you with incredible camera performance, but its 50MP main snapper can still take good-looking photos nevertheless, even though they might feel over-processed with a slight loss of detail.

All in all, I think the Edge (2025) is the perfect choice if you want a decent phone for everyday use but don’t want to overspend and aren’t looking for the best possible camera performance. So, if it fits the bill, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15323 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 17

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless