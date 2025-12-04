At up to $300 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) becomes a sub-$250 bargain for deal hunters
The phone delivers speedy performance and is perfect for people who don't want to overspend.
Motorola Edge (2025) might be just what you’ve been hunting for.Looking for a capable phone that will serve you well and won’t break the bank? I believe this deal on the
Right now, the official Motorola store is offering a $100 discount on this bad boy, dropping it to just $449.99. To top this off, you can save an extra $200 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola claims it offers such a discount on most phones, which means you’re highly likely to score an extra $200 off by trading in your current phone. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save.
As for the phone itself, well, it may not be a powerhouse, but it’s powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering good-enough performance for most tasks and apps. So, you shouldn’t have any issues with it as long as you don’t push it too hard.
Of course, since this is a budget phone, it won’t wow you with incredible camera performance, but its 50MP main snapper can still take good-looking photos nevertheless, even though they might feel over-processed with a slight loss of detail.
In addition to its good-enough performance, our friend here rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with a $2712 \times 1220$ resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals for the price. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits, not only does it feel faster than it actually is, but it also lets you see everything that’s going on on the screen even during the sunniest of days.
All in all, I think the Edge (2025) is the perfect choice if you want a decent phone for everyday use but don’t want to overspend and aren’t looking for the best possible camera performance. So, if it fits the bill, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
