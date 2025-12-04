At up to $300 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) becomes a sub-$250 bargain for deal hunters

Trade-in Motorola Edge (2025): Save up to $300 at Motorola! $249 99 $549 99 $300 off (55%) Motorola has knocked $100 off the Motorola Edge (2025), dropping the price to just $449.99. Trade in your old device and you can shave off another $200, stacking up to $300 in total savings. With its speedy performance and stunning display, the phone is a no-brainer at this price. So, save while you can! Buy at Motorola

As for the phone itself, well, it may not be a powerhouse, but it’s powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering good-enough performance for most tasks and apps. So, you shouldn’t have any issues with it as long as you don’t push it too hard.In addition to its good-enough performance, our friend here rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with a $2712 \times 1220$ resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals for the price. And with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits, not only does it feel faster than it actually is, but it also lets you see everything that’s going on on the screen even during the sunniest of days.Of course, since this is a budget phone, it won’t wow you with incredible camera performance, but its 50MP main snapper can still take good-looking photos nevertheless, even though they might feel over-processed with a slight loss of detail.All in all, I think the Edge (2025) is the perfect choice if you want a decent phone for everyday use but don’t want to overspend and aren’t looking for the best possible camera performance. So, if it fits the bill, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!