New Walmart promo turns the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) into a total bestseller
This premium Samsung watch is a solid bargain at Walmart. Check it out while you can.
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is tough, yet stylish.
Remember that awesome Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) sale at Woot? Guess what — it's over. But does this mean you can no longer grab this superb wearable at a fantastic discount? Not at all. In fact, Walmart has stepped in, now allowing you to grab the model in Titanium Blue for $358.99.
That's a massive $241 discount right there. What's more, this promo is exclusive, meaning you won't find the same price cut at Amazon, Best Buy, or the Samsung Store. Put simply, this is the best bargain to grab right now. Just a heads up: this is an international version of the wearable.
As a proper Ultra smartwatch, this model offers advanced health and wellness features, as well as AI insights. Galaxy AI analyzes your activities, giving you running suggestions with real-time feedback. What's more, the model delivers bedtime guidance that helps you develop healthier sleeping habits.
Let's not forget about the LTE. With cellular connectivity on deck, you can answer phone calls and texts without having to constantly bring your phone in your pocket.
If you've missed out on Woot's splendid sale from last week, know that not everything is lost. This Walmart promo saves you $241 on the Titanium Blue version, making it simply impossible to ignore. If you don't mind getting an international variant, definitely go for this deal before it's too late.
With its durable yet stylish design, the Watch Ultra (2025) stands out like few alternatives. It boasts a squircle design, giving you a better fit for more accurate metrics.
On top of all that, the Watch Ultra (2025) features dual-band GPS, providing advanced positioning accuracy in any environment. Factor in the gorgeous AMOLED screen with superb brightness that keeps all your vital stats legible in any setting, and you've got a truly impressive Wear OS timepiece.
If you've missed out on Woot's splendid sale from last week, know that not everything is lost. This Walmart promo saves you $241 on the Titanium Blue version, making it simply impossible to ignore. If you don't mind getting an international variant, definitely go for this deal before it's too late.
