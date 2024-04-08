Up Next:
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
Galaxy Watch 6 owners have reported touchscreen and battery issues in recent weeks – they say the problems started after a March 2024 update.
Now, there's a possible fix, so if your Galaxy Watch 6 has been affected by the March bug, this might interest you.
Per SamMobile, the touchscreen bug manifested itself after a significant update for the Galaxy Watch 6, enhancing functionality and introducing workout features for Samsung TVs.
"Stability and reliability. Stabilization codes for touchscreen operation have been applied", the update promises.
This update, which may vary slightly for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model, primarily focuses on improving reliability and resolving the touchscreen issue that impacted the device's wake-up response.
This issue is now being addressed in a new firmware update (R930XXU1AXC2), first available in South Korea, with a size of 136.34MB, but it should expand to other countries and regions soon.
Galaxy Watch 6 users in South Korea can apply this fix via the Wearable app by following the path: Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. However, it's noted that the update does not include the April 2024 security patch.
