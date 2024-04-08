The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Samsung Wearables
Galaxy Watch 6 owners have reported touchscreen and battery issues in recent weeks – they say the problems started after a March 2024 update.

Now, there's a possible fix, so if your Galaxy Watch 6 has been affected by the March bug, this might interest you.

Per SamMobile, the touchscreen bug manifested itself after a significant update for the Galaxy Watch 6, enhancing functionality and introducing workout features for Samsung TVs.

This issue is now being addressed in a new firmware update (R930XXU1AXC2), first available in South Korea, with a size of 136.34MB, but it should expand to other countries and regions soon.

"Stability and reliability. Stabilization codes for touchscreen operation have been applied", the update promises.

This update, which may vary slightly for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model, primarily focuses on improving reliability and resolving the touchscreen issue that impacted the device's wake-up response.

Galaxy Watch 6 users in South Korea can apply this fix via the Wearable app by following the path: Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. However, it's noted that the update does not include the April 2024 security patch.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

