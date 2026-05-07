Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: macaron size, dual battery capacity
The Iniu P50 is compact, pretty, and extremely useful
Tiny size, rocket-powered | Image by Iniu
This story is sponsored by Iniu. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Iniu is pretty big in the smartphone accessory market. From dependable wallplugs to innovative portable charging stations and tough cables, Iniu has it all.
In 2026, we all either have a powerbank or have the need to buy one. These come in various shapes and sizes — if you want more energy, surely you have to find a way to carry a large powerbank, right?
Wrong. The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 is roughly the size of a macaron cookie — 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 in (8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm) and weighs 5.6oz (160g).
And it’s a fast charger, too — it can deliver power at up to 45W. Phones that support super fast charging protocols can go from 1% to 70% in just 25 minutes.
Whether you are on a business trip, out to travel, at a festival, or on a city walk — the Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 can always fit your style. Its tough USB C cable doubles as a lanyard, so you can either clip it on a bag or just hide it in a pocket with ease.
It comes in a variety of vibrant and fun colors and has a large display to accurately convey charging status and information.
Whenever batteries are a part of the conversation, especially such small and dense ones, heat management must also be mentioned.
The battery cell is a multi-tab build, making it more efficient and much better at dissipating heat. It uses nVidia-grade inductors, an e-marker chip for charging safety, even the digital display has built-in heat dissipation.
And all of this is being watched over by an internal heat management system that ensures that nothing is running too hot while charging your phone.
It’s a tiny and infinitely useful accessory. You can make it truly yours with custom engraving when shopping on Iniu’s website. Or make it into a lovely gift for someone!
But the gem of its portfolio has to be the Pocket Rocket P50. What’s so special about it?
Small, lightweight, 10,000 mAh powerbank
Useful anywhere | Image by Iniu
In 2026, we all either have a powerbank or have the need to buy one. These come in various shapes and sizes — if you want more energy, surely you have to find a way to carry a large powerbank, right?
Wrong. The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 is roughly the size of a macaron cookie — 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 in (8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm) and weighs 5.6oz (160g).
Despite that petite size, it packs a 10,000 mAh capacity. More than enough to fully recharge your iPhone 17 Pro Max or Galaxy S26 Ultra and still have plenty of extra energy left to spare.
And it’s a fast charger, too — it can deliver power at up to 45W. Phones that support super fast charging protocols can go from 1% to 70% in just 25 minutes.
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It’s fun and cute and fits every occasion
Fits any type of trip… and fit | Image by Iniu
Whether you are on a business trip, out to travel, at a festival, or on a city walk — the Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 can always fit your style. Its tough USB C cable doubles as a lanyard, so you can either clip it on a bag or just hide it in a pocket with ease.
It comes in a variety of vibrant and fun colors and has a large display to accurately convey charging status and information.
Shop Iniu Pocket Rocket P50
Built to be tough and safe
Whenever batteries are a part of the conversation, especially such small and dense ones, heat management must also be mentioned.
Well, Iniu built the Pocket Rocket P50 to be reliable and resilient.
The battery cell is a multi-tab build, making it more efficient and much better at dissipating heat. It uses nVidia-grade inductors, an e-marker chip for charging safety, even the digital display has built-in heat dissipation.
And all of this is being watched over by an internal heat management system that ensures that nothing is running too hot while charging your phone.
Cherry on top: you can engrave it
It’s a tiny and infinitely useful accessory. You can make it truly yours with custom engraving when shopping on Iniu’s website. Or make it into a lovely gift for someone!
Shop Iniu Pocket Rocket P50
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