It’s not too late to score the budget-delight Galaxy Tab A9+ for less than $150
Act fast, though, as the deal might expire soon.
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For a few weeks now, Amazon has been offering a massive 32% discount on this awesome budget tablet, slashing a full $70 off the 64GB model. This brings the price below $150, making it an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for an entertainment slate that won’t break the bank. But since the offer has been up for grabs for a while, there’s no telling how much longer it will last.
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“But that’s the model with only 64GB!” you might argue. And sure, I agree that 64GB isn’t much in this day and age, but the tablet comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your storage without any issues. So, don’t let the internal storage limit stop you from pulling the trigger.
In addition to expandable storage, the tablet boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering pleasant visuals for the price. And since audio is just as important, its four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support provide a truly immersive viewing experience on the cheap.
As for performance, it won’t blow you away, but the Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM allow it to handle the basics, like web browsing and video streaming, without any issues. Though, I would definitely keep an eye on how many apps are running simultaneously, as there will surely be stutters under a heavy load.
That said, I think this slate brings a lot to the table at its current sub-$150 price. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—save on this bad boy today!
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