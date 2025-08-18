To me, the high-end 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a steal at just under $500
The slate still packs a punch, boasts a gorgeous display, and is a must-have at its current price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a mobile tech enthusiast at heart, I also prefer getting the latest and greatest device instead of going for an older model when I’m in the market for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or whatever. However, I’m a savvy shopper, and I just couldn’t pass up sharing Woot’s phenomenal deal on the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 that lets you snag one with 256GB of storage in Beige for only $499.99.
The tablet is in new condition and even comes backed by Woot’s 90-Day Limited Warranty. Of course, if you want extra protection, you can also opt for an optional Asurion Protection Plan. Just don’t waste time, as this is a limited-time promo. And since it’s Woot, there’s no telling how long the offer will last. I’ve seen promos run for weeks, and I’ve seen deals disappear in just a few days. Sometimes a deal even expires while I’m writing about it, and I end up scrapping the whole article. So, I can’t stress enough how important it is to act fast.
Of course, as a high-end Samsung tablet, it also comes with a gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering stunning visuals on the go. Meanwhile, its 8,400 mAh battery ensures you’ll have enough power for the whole day without needing to bring a charger with you.
All in all, I find the Galaxy Tab S9 to be an absolute steal at its current price. For around $500, you get a capable tablet that can easily become both your workhorse slate and go-to entertainment device. That’s why I suggest you get one with this deal now while you can!
While it may not be among the best tablets on the market anymore, our friend here still packs a punch, rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Its silicon was Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset back in 2023, and it still delivers fast performance, letting you run demanding tasks and games effortlessly.
