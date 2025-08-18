$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

To me, the high-end 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a steal at just under $500

The slate still packs a punch, boasts a gorgeous display, and is a must-have at its current price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Tab S9 with both hands.
As a mobile tech enthusiast at heart, I also prefer getting the latest and greatest device instead of going for an older model when I’m in the market for a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or whatever. However, I’m a savvy shopper, and I just couldn’t pass up sharing Woot’s phenomenal deal on the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 that lets you snag one with 256GB of storage in Beige for only $499.99.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB in Beige: Get it now for just $500!

$499 99
$669 99
$170 off (25%)
Woot's latest limited-time deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 lets you get one with 256GB of storage in Beige for just under $500, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset delivers high-end performance, while its 11-inch AMOLED display offers a pleasant viewing experience on the go. So, act fast and save while you still can!
Buy at Woot


The tablet is in new condition and even comes backed by Woot’s 90-Day Limited Warranty. Of course, if you want extra protection, you can also opt for an optional Asurion Protection Plan. Just don’t waste time, as this is a limited-time promo. And since it’s Woot, there’s no telling how long the offer will last. I’ve seen promos run for weeks, and I’ve seen deals disappear in just a few days. Sometimes a deal even expires while I’m writing about it, and I end up scrapping the whole article. So, I can’t stress enough how important it is to act fast.

While it may not be among the best tablets on the market anymore, our friend here still packs a punch, rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Its silicon was Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset back in 2023, and it still delivers fast performance, letting you run demanding tasks and games effortlessly.

Of course, as a high-end Samsung tablet, it also comes with a gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering stunning visuals on the go. Meanwhile, its 8,400 mAh battery ensures you’ll have enough power for the whole day without needing to bring a charger with you.

All in all, I find the Galaxy Tab S9 to be an absolute steal at its current price. For around $500, you get a capable tablet that can easily become both your workhorse slate and go-to entertainment device. That’s why I suggest you get one with this deal now while you can!

To me, the high-end 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a steal at just under $500
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 7

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless