Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade

In our poll, in which 1530 of you have participated at the time of writing, the overwhelming majority have voted that you need the other upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be as good as the upgraded display to go for the phone.





Would an advanced screen make you go for the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Only if the other changes are also as good. No, flagship displays are good enough already. Yes. Only if the other changes are also as good. 56.81% No, flagship displays are good enough already. 19.95% Yes. 23.24%



So, it's not just the display that's important for 56.47% (at the time of writing) of the voters in our poll. On the other hand, the big display upgrade may make 23.53% of you seriously consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra as your next phone.





The Galaxy S26 trio is expected to come sometime in the beginning of next year (while some rumors claim an earlier December launch is also possible).







