Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade
In our recent poll, the majority of you voted that just a display upgrade is not enough to warrant you to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has some tough competition in the face of the recently announced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. And according to rumors, Samsung is not holding back its horses.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be equipped with an advanced display that's going to be brighter and thinner. Curiously enough, you guys, our PhoneArena readers, find that just a display upgrade may not be enough to sway you into getting the S26 Ultra.
Last but not least, 20% of you find that current flagship displays are already good enough as is. That makes me think that other potential upgrades are more important to this subset of PhoneArena readers, instead of a brighter display.
The Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge are said to stick with the M13 tech that's been used in the S24 and S25 series, though, so only the S26 Ultra may sport this more advanced display tech.
Meanwhile, rumors are conflicting about other potential upgrades the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring. First off, we have a potential redesign and camera improvements.
Then, we have contradictory information on charging: some leakers claim to expect an upgrade on this front - 60W wired charging - while other leakers claim the same charging as on the S25 Ultra may come another year.
In our poll, in which 1530 of you have participated at the time of writing, the overwhelming majority have voted that you need the other upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be as good as the upgraded display to go for the phone.
So, it's not just the display that's important for 56.47% (at the time of writing) of the voters in our poll. On the other hand, the big display upgrade may make 23.53% of you seriously consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra as your next phone.
Leaked render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image Credit - SmartPrix
As for the display, rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may sport a new M14 material for its panel, which should give you improved brightness, lower power consumption, and longer lifespan. Actually, M14 is the most advanced OLED material at the moment.
The Galaxy S26 trio is expected to come sometime in the beginning of next year (while some rumors claim an earlier December launch is also possible).
