Galaxy S26 is in disarray because Samsung is having its scheduled meltdown
Samsung hits self-destruct again to please the masochist within.
If you have been feeling bad about crashing out, don't worry. Samsung does it professionally. The company engages in self-sabotaging behavior every two years for no good reason. This year, it's a complete mess, which is why it can't even decide what it wants the Galaxy S26 series to be.
The Galaxy S25 series is on track to outsell the Galaxy S24, which was more successful than the Galaxy S23. These three phones were more successful than the Galaxy S22 and S21, largely because Samsung listened to customer complaints.
Samsung was rumored to replace the standard model with a Pro variant and the Plus model with the Galaxy S26 Edge. Granted, the Galaxy S25 Edge came out before the Apple iPhone Air, so technically, Apple copied Samsung.
Regardless, that debate isn't worth anyone's time. The real kicker is that almost no one wants a thin phone. Apple has reportedly already started cutting iPhone Air production.
The Galaxy S25 Edge never really took off, so it's telling that Samsung apparently waited until after the iPhone Air was released to decide if it was going to release a follow-up.
On the other hand, it doesn't seem to know what to do with its conventional flagship lineup. The Galaxy S series is usually released at the beginning of the year, and Samsung has only recently decided to abandon the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge. As a result, the series might be delayed a little.
Samsung's indecisiveness doesn't bode well for the Galaxy S26 series. It appears Samsung spent the greater part of the year on branding decisions instead of working on the phones.
Of course, Samsung may pull a Galaxy S20 FE. That device was a success despite being a last-minute decision. But knowing Samsung, it will probably mess things up again.
Things are going great, let's ruin it
At least Samsung is wise enough not to tamper with the Ultra.
That's not to say things have been going as well as Samsung would like. The Ultra model is doing all the heavy lifting, while the Plus model refuses to pull its weight. Rather than get to the bottom of this and find out what its users needed, Samsung allegedly decided to imitate Apple.
I'll copy your homework so it looks exactly like yours
What vindicates Apple is that the Galaxy S26 Edge was rumored to look more like the iPhone Air than the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Samsung is somehow both the most innovative and the most unimaginative company on Earth
We don't even know which Galaxy S26 rumors to trust anymore. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
Samsung is something of a paradox. On one hand, it led the charge with the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip and is now readying a TriFold handset.
A disaster in the making?
