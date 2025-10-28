Galaxy S26 series might copy Apple in a way you didn't expect

Galaxy S26 phones may debut with an Exynos connectivity chip

This chip is described as a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi companion chip that supports Bluetooth 6.1. Reportedly, the chip is to be used with an Exynos SoC.





Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 lineup: changes, delays, and upgrades

Right now, the latest leaks and rumors indicate that next year, we're going to see a split in SoCs by regions, similarly to how Samsung's done it before. Some regions in the world will likely get the Exynos 2600-powered version, while other regions will enjoy the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.





What do you think about Samsung designing its own connectivity chips for the Galaxy S26 series? Love it — more control, better performance Don’t care — I just want stable Wi-Fi Bad idea I’ll wait and see how it performs Love it — more control, better performance 38.46% Don’t care — I just want stable Wi-Fi 23.08% Bad idea 7.69% I’ll wait and see how it performs 30.77%

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S26

Will the upgrades in the Galaxy S26 series be enough?

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Edge

S26

S26

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer