Sennheiser’s flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 drop by $100, easily outshining the competition
The earbuds are just unmissable right now, so don't hesitate!
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Incredible sound that lets you escape into your own world. | Image by Sennheiser
Looking for brand-new, high-end earbuds at a lovely discount? Well, look no further and just go ahead and grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 with this deal right here.
Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on these top-tier earbuds, allowing you to upgrade your listening experience for just under $200. Not too shabby, considering these usually go for around $300. Keep in mind that the offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks, so there’s a chance it might expire soon.
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Sennheiser is one of the top tech companies in the audio segment, which means that you’re definitely in for a treat here, as the Momentum True Wireless 4 are its flagship earbuds.
You’ll be enjoying an exceptional listening experience every time you hit “Play.” And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their audio to fit yours via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.
As proper flagship earbuds, they also feature top-tier ANC, which does a great job keeping pesky noises from ruining your experience. That said, I should also point out it’s still behind what you’re getting if you go for a set of Sony WF-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).
On the flip side, the earbuds pack up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and support fast charging, which provides up to an extra hour after an eight-minute charge.
So, yeah! The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are quite tempting at $100 off, if you ask me. If they fit the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and treat yourself to a pair of these flagship earphones today!
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