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Sennheiser’s flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 drop by $100, easily outshining the competition

The earbuds are just unmissable right now, so don't hesitate!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A woman wearing a pair of Momentum True Wireless 4.
Incredible sound that lets you escape into your own world. | Image by Sennheiser

Looking for brand-new, high-end earbuds at a lovely discount? Well, look no further and just go ahead and grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 with this deal right here.

Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on these top-tier earbuds, allowing you to upgrade your listening experience for just under $200. Not too shabby, considering these usually go for around $300. Keep in mind that the offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks, so there’s a chance it might expire soon.

Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (33%)
Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, giving you the perfect chance to treat yourself to some of the best earbuds on the market. This is definitely a deal you don't want to miss, especially since you get signature premium sound, effective ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. Save now!
Buy at Amazon
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Sennheiser is one of the top tech companies in the audio segment, which means that you’re definitely in for a treat here, as the Momentum True Wireless 4 are its flagship earbuds.

You’ll be enjoying an exceptional listening experience every time you hit “Play.” And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their audio to fit yours via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

As proper flagship earbuds, they also feature top-tier ANC, which does a great job keeping pesky noises from ruining your experience. That said, I should also point out it’s still behind what you’re getting if you go for a set of Sony WF-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).

On the flip side, the earbuds pack up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and support fast charging, which provides up to an extra hour after an eight-minute charge.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are quite tempting at $100 off, if you ask me. If they fit the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and treat yourself to a pair of these flagship earphones today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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