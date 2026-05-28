Sennheiser’s flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 drop by $100, easily outshining the competition

Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, giving you the perfect chance to treat yourself to some of the best earbuds on the market. This is definitely a deal you don't want to miss, especially since you get signature premium sound, effective ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. Save now!





Sennheiser is one of the top tech companies in the audio segment, which means that you’re definitely in for a treat here, as the Momentum True Wireless 4 are its flagship earbuds.You’ll be enjoying an exceptional listening experience every time you hit “Play.” And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their audio to fit yours via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.As proper flagship earbuds, they also feature top-tier ANC, which does a great job keeping pesky noises from ruining your experience. That said, I should also point out it’s still behind what you’re getting if you go for a set of Sony WF-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).On the flip side, the earbuds pack up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and support fast charging, which provides up to an extra hour after an eight-minute charge.So, yeah! The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are quite tempting at $100 off, if you ask me. If they fit the bill, tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and treat yourself to a pair of these flagship earphones today!