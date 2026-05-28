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Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition plunges by 50%, dropping to one of its best prices

The watch is loaded with features and even comes with a built-in LED flashlight.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).
It looks pretty sleek, too. | Image by Garmin

Having an epic smartwatch with immense battery life and a plethora of features is a must for any outdoor aficionado. There’s just one problem, though: this type of wearable can tank your bank account. For instance, if you’ve laid your eyes on the 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) with a Sapphire Crystal display, you’ll be splurging an eye-watering $1,000.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off this bad boy’s price, allowing you to get one for just south of $500. And that is actually one of the lowest prices ever for this timepiece, making now an unmissable time to upgrade your wrist game with a brand-new Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 47mm, Sapphire: Save $500!
$500 off (50%)
Amazon is offering a massive $500 discount on the 47mm Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, bringing the price down to under $500. This is one of the lowest prices for this smartwatch ever, making now an unmissable time to get this premium beast. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Being a true Garmin smartwatch, our friend here is loaded with health-tracking functionalities. It keeps tabs on your stamina and energy reserves, as well as recovery time between your workouts. Not to mention, it packs the whole kit and caboodle you expect a modern smartwatch to come with, including features like ECG, heart rate and stress tracking, and sleep monitoring.

You also get a dedicated LED flashlight and lifestyle features like Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications, and fast access to the Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps. And you can navigate all that through the touch-sensitive AMOLED screen made of Sapphire Crystal for incredible durability.

Now factor in up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, a titanium bezel, and a lightweight fiber-reinforced polymer case, and you get a smartwatch that ticks all the right boxes. Don’t hesitate! Act fast and get the Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) at a bargain price now before it’s too late!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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