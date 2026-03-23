Galaxy S24 FE plunges below $450, undercutting the new Galaxy S26 by over $200
The phone is a no-brainer at this price.
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A close-up of the Galaxy S24 FE's display. | Image by PhoneArena
With this deal, I present to you a phone I thought I’d never see again, especially at such a hefty discount on Amazon. So, you can imagine my surprise to see that a third-party seller there is offering a 31% price cut on the Galaxy S24 FE.
Thanks to this markdown, shoppers looking for a mid-range smartphone can treat themselves to a unit for just south of $450, scoring sweet savings of $201 in the process. Moreover, the seller has a solid 92% positive rating on Amazon, and you’ll also have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. This makes it a really tempting offer, especially if you don't insist on rocking the latest model and are looking to get a flagship killer at a bargain price.
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Yes, you read the flagship part right! Samsung’s Galaxy S FE series sits just below high-end phones, delivering almost flagship-level performance but at a way more reasonable price. In the case of the Galaxy S24 FE, you get an Exynos 2400e and 8GB of RAM. Since the silicon is only slightly less powerful than the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US and Canada, I think it’s safe to say the phone is still exceptionally fast and can tackle demanding apps without any hiccups.
Something it actually borrowed from the Galaxy S24, though, is its 50MP main camera, which takes stunning photos with vibrant colors. So, for just under $450, you not only get a handset with blazing-fast—for the price—performance, but also a phone that lets you capture those funny poses your cat makes while sleeping in stunning quality.
Another highlight is the stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, which will let you enjoy those snaps in equally impressive clarity.
Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE is still worth getting, even though it’s not the latest model. So, if it fits the bill and you want to snag it for $201 less, be sure to act fast and save with this offer now while you still can!
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