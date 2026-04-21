Galaxy fans just got proof Samsung will not sit out this Android upgrade
A leaked One UI 9 build confirms the iPhone-style trick is coming to your Galaxy phone.
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung fans, circle a date on your calendar, because One UI 9 is already taking shape behind the scenes. One UI 8.5 is still working its way through beta, but a fresh test build of One UI 9 just leaked, and it gave us something I have been hoping to see for a while now: proof that one of Android's most anticipated features is not going to stay locked inside Pixel-land.
A new report based on a leaked One UI 9 test build reveals that Samsung is baking in Tap to Share, which is basically Android's answer to Apple's AirDrop and NameDrop. It lets you send photos, videos, and files just by physically tapping your phone against another device.
The same build also brings new Bixby home screen widgets in 2x1, 2x2, and 4x1 sizes, plus a new Warranty and Care menu that pulls warranty info, repair details, diagnostics, and remote assistance into one spot.
One UI 9 is based on Android 17 and should debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and rumored Fold 8 Wide sometime in July. Samsung typically launches its big software updates alongside new foldables, so that timing tracks.
The real story here is not that Tap to Share exists, because we already knew that was coming. It is that Samsung is not going to leave Galaxy owners waiting around while Pixel users get to play with it first.
What the leaked build shows
A new report based on a leaked One UI 9 test build reveals that Samsung is baking in Tap to Share, which is basically Android's answer to Apple's AirDrop and NameDrop. It lets you send photos, videos, and files just by physically tapping your phone against another device.
Recommended For You
As we already covered, Google has been building Tap to Share as an Android-wide feature through Google Play Services, so seeing it show up inside One UI confirms Samsung is on board from day one.
The same build also brings new Bixby home screen widgets in 2x1, 2x2, and 4x1 sizes, plus a new Warranty and Care menu that pulls warranty info, repair details, diagnostics, and remote assistance into one spot.
One UI 9 Quick Share and new Bixby widgets. | Images by Android Authority
When to expect One UI 9
One UI 9 is based on Android 17 and should debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and rumored Fold 8 Wide sometime in July. Samsung typically launches its big software updates alongside new foldables, so that timing tracks.
How do you usually move files between your phone and other devices?
Why this confirmation actually matters
The real story here is not that Tap to Share exists, because we already knew that was coming. It is that Samsung is not going to leave Galaxy owners waiting around while Pixel users get to play with it first.
Samsung will almost certainly put its own One UI spin on the feature too, and given how far the company usually takes things beyond stock Android with sharing tools, the One UI flavor might actually end up feeling more polished than the Pixel version.
I use AirDrop every day to shoot screenshots from my Galaxy or Pixel over to my MacBook, and even that cross-ecosystem hack feels smoother than some Android-to-Android transfers I have run. If Tap to Share brings that same simplicity to Galaxy phones, one of the biggest daily annoyances for Android users just goes away.
One UI 9 is shaping up to be more of a refinement pass than a full reinvention, and honestly, that is fine with me. After One UI 8.5 threw a massive feature list at Galaxy owners, another shock-and-awe update this soon would have felt bloated.
What I really want is Samsung finishing what it starts. If Tap to Share ships without getting quietly locked to the Ultra tier, One UI 9 could finally be the update that makes Galaxy fans stop peeking over the fence at iPhone land.
I use AirDrop every day to shoot screenshots from my Galaxy or Pixel over to my MacBook, and even that cross-ecosystem hack feels smoother than some Android-to-Android transfers I have run. If Tap to Share brings that same simplicity to Galaxy phones, one of the biggest daily annoyances for Android users just goes away.
The bigger picture for Galaxy fans
One UI 9 is shaping up to be more of a refinement pass than a full reinvention, and honestly, that is fine with me. After One UI 8.5 threw a massive feature list at Galaxy owners, another shock-and-awe update this soon would have felt bloated.
What I really want is Samsung finishing what it starts. If Tap to Share ships without getting quietly locked to the Ultra tier, One UI 9 could finally be the update that makes Galaxy fans stop peeking over the fence at iPhone land.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: