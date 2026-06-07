Insider reveals what went down in Apple's ugly meeting over your iPhone's Siri

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What is it actually going to take for you to start using Siri again? A full rebuild that finally matches Gemini and ChatGPT Proof it works in daily life, not a polished stage demo Nothing. I gave up on Siri and I am not going back I never relied on Siri, so I have nothing to switch back to Vote 7 Votes

Why this matters





About a decade ago, former hardware chief Dan Riccio warned colleagues that AI could one day become an existential threat to Apple's devices, and he had Rockwell draw up a five-year roadmap to overhaul Siri. Apple's leadership was not interested at the time, and that plan died on the vine.













How this stacks up against Google and Samsung If you are on a Pixel 10 Pro or a If you are on aor a Galaxy S26 Ultra , none of this changes your day. Gemini already does the contextual, cross-app work Apple is still trying to ship, so this is really Apple racing to close a gap its rivals closed a while ago. Should Google or Samsung be worried? Not yet, not until the rebuilt Siri actually lands and works.



I stopped using Siri a long time ago, a I just quietly accepted it was not good enough as a phone assistant. That said, I still want the new Siri to be good. However, I am just not ready to trust a turnaround that took this long and this much internal arm-wrestling to even get started.

This is not just water cooler gossip. The reporting lines decided here are the reason the new Siri exists in the shape it does, and the dysfunction goes back much further than 2025.