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Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung

Your wait for Samsung’s most popular mid-range phones is almost over.

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Samsung Galaxy A Series
A promotional image for the new Galaxy A-series devices with the word Awesome written in various colors.
Samsung says the new A-series devices are Awesome | Image by Samsung
It may feel like we know everything about the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 after all those leaks, but none of that was official information. Samsung has finally broken its silence and has officially announced the date of their premiere, which is coming very soon.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 next week


After weeks of leaks, Samsung has finally revealed the official premiere date of its upcoming mid-range devices. The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will launch on March 25 at 5:30 pm in India, according to a tweet by Samsung India. That’s 8 am ET or 5 am PT for folks in the US and 12 pm GMT for anyone in the UK. 


Samsung’s teaser doesn’t reveal much about the new devices, but it features the word Awesome written in various colors. That could be a hint for the colors in which the devices may be offered.

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What to expect from the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57



Earlier rumors claimed that the Galaxy A57 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device may also have an Exynos 1680 chipset, 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. The triple camera system on the back will include a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera, with another 12MP selfie camera on the front. The 5,000 mAh battery is expected to support 45W charging.

The Galaxy A37 is expected to feature the same display and battery as the A57. However, that model may feature an Exynos 1480 chipset with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. The triple camera setup on the back may include 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro cameras. 

Do you plan to buy a new Galaxy A device this year?
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Both devices are almost certainly coming with Android 16 and One UI 8.5 pre-installed and are likely to have six years of software updates. Their prices are rumored to be higher than last year, but we’re yet to see if that will be the case. The Pixel 10a and the iPhone 17e didn’t introduce a price hike this year.

Probably the most important Samsung phones this year


While we’re all focused on the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy S26 Ultra in particular, the Galaxy A devices are usually Samsung’s bestsellers. If the company manages to keep the price unchanged, they may be even more popular than before, especially after the price hike of the base S26 models.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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