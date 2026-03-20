The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 leak in high-resolution glory
The next chapter in Samsung's midrange journey looks similar to the previous one.
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The Galaxy A57 looks very similar to its predecessor | Image by Evan Blass
We know how good the Galaxy A-series devices have been in the past couple of years. Some might argue that the Galaxy A56 is a better choice than the non-Ultra S26 phones. Soon we will have another addition to Samsung's midrange lineup in the face of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57.
The Galaxy A37 will most likely be available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Gray Green, and Awesome Charcoal colors. As far as design goes, the phone looks very similar to its predecessor, but according to all the leaks, it will feature a larger 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch) compared to the A36.
The upper midrange model, the Galaxy A57, can be seen in Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Gray, and Awesome Navy hues. The design is once again similar to the one of the predecessor, with a triple camera system taken straight from the A56. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.
In terms of software, these two will run Android 16 out of the box with One UI 8.5 on top of it. Samsung normally offers six years of major OS updates for its upper-level A-series devices, and we don't think the A37 and A57 will be any different in that regard.
These two phones are expected to be officially unveiled in the next couple of weeks, if not days, and thanks to Evan Blass, we have high-resolution images of both phones. The leaker published images of all expected colors for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 on X, and judging by the solid record Mr. Blass has, we expect the phones to look as pictured below.
The Galaxy A37 is getting a camera upgrade
The Galaxy A37 will most likely be available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Gray Green, and Awesome Charcoal colors. As far as design goes, the phone looks very similar to its predecessor, but according to all the leaks, it will feature a larger 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch) compared to the A36.
The 8MP ultrawide camera and the 5MP macro camera (sadly) have been carried over, and the same goes for the 12MP front-facing camera. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
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Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57
Galaxy A57 looks like a minor step up with a new chipset
The upper midrange model, the Galaxy A57, can be seen in Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Gray, and Awesome Navy hues. The design is once again similar to the one of the predecessor, with a triple camera system taken straight from the A56. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.
The Galaxy A57 is expected to get the Exynos 1680 chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will most likely have thesame 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and also the same 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast wired charging.
In terms of software, these two will run Android 16 out of the box with One UI 8.5 on top of it. Samsung normally offers six years of major OS updates for its upper-level A-series devices, and we don't think the A37 and A57 will be any different in that regard.
The prices of both phones are still a mystery but there are some rumors suggesting that Samsung might stick with the same price tags as the ones used on the last year's Galaxy A-series.
The price will decide the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57's fate
I'm a big fan of the Galaxy A series, and in some cases getting a midrange Galaxy phone makes much more sense than buying flagship for north of $1,000. If Samsung manages to keep the price of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 intact, these two phones have bright future before them.
The previous duo launched at $399 and $499, respectively, and even the A36 was packed full of features, surprising for its modest price tag. With the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus suffering from identity crisis and almost no upgrades, strong Galaxy A series devices could cannibalize Samsung's flagship sales.
What do you thing about this? Would you rather go for the Galaxy A57, or buy the vanilla Galaxy S26, at almost twice the price? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
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