The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 leak in high-resolution glory

Galaxy A37





The Galaxy A37 is getting a camera upgrade

The Galaxy A37 | Images by Evan Blass

The Galaxy A37 will most likely be available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Gray Green, and Awesome Charcoal colors. As far as design goes, the phone looks very similar to its predecessor, but according to all the leaks, it will feature a larger 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch) compared to the A36.



The 8MP ultrawide camera and the 5MP macro camera (sadly) have been carried over, and the same goes for the 12MP front-facing camera. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Thewill most likely be available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Gray Green, and Awesome Charcoal colors. As far as design goes, the phone looks very similar to its predecessor, but according to all the leaks, it will feature a larger 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch) compared to the A36.The 8MP ultrawide camera and the 5MP macro camera (sadly) have been carried over, and the same goes for the 12MP front-facing camera. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.



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Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 Yes, the Galaxy A series has been great value! Moderately... They look just like last year... Nah, I'm buying flagships only. Vote 7 Votes





Galaxy A57 looks like a minor step up with a new chipset

The Galaxy A57 | Images by Evan Blass

The upper midrange model, the Galaxy A57 , can be seen in Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Gray, and Awesome Navy hues. The design is once again similar to the one of the predecessor, with a triple camera system taken straight from the A56. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.



The Galaxy A57 is expected to get the Exynos 1680 chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will most likely have thesame 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and also the same 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast wired charging.



In terms of software, these two will run The upper midrange model, the, can be seen in Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Gray, and Awesome Navy hues. The design is once again similar to the one of the predecessor, with a triple camera system taken straight from the A56. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera.Theis expected to get the Exynos 1680 chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Both theandwill most likely have thesame 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and also the same 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast wired charging.In terms of software, these two will run Android 16 out of the box with One UI 8.5 on top of it. Samsung normally offers six years of major OS updates for its upper-level A-series devices, and we don't think the A37 and A57 will be any different in that regard.





The prices of both phones are still a mystery but there are some rumors suggesting that Samsung might stick with the same price tags as the ones used on the last year's Galaxy A-series.

The price will decide the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57's fate





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 intact, these two phones have bright future before them. I'm a big fan of the Galaxy A series, and in some cases getting a midrange Galaxy phone makes much more sense than buying flagship for north of $1,000. If Samsung manages to keep the price of theandintact, these two phones have bright future before them.





Galaxy S26 Plus suffering from identity crisis and almost no upgrades, strong Galaxy A series devices could cannibalize Samsung's flagship sales. The previous duo launched at $399 and $499, respectively, and even the A36 was packed full of features, surprising for its modest price tag. With the Galaxy S26 andPlus suffering from identity crisis and almost no upgrades, strong Galaxy A series devices could cannibalize Samsung's flagship sales.





What do you thing about this? Would you rather go for the Galaxy A57 , or buy the vanilla Galaxy S26 , at almost twice the price? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.